After losing its first two games in its home gym by the slimmest of margins, the Davenport North girls basketball team went on the road on Friday night and stole a win.
The Wildcats forced host Davenport Assumption into 30 turnovers as they pulled out a 66-55 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
"We had played our hearts out in those two games, and unfortunately it didn’t go in our favor,” Camry Dillie, who scored a game-high 17 points and had five steals to lead North, said about her team’s start to the season. “We finally got one to go our way, and it was a great feeling.”
Although Assumption (1-3, 1-1 MAC) held a 5-4 lead in the early minutes of the game, North (1-2, 1-1 MAC) led the rest of the way. But even though the Knights turned the ball over 19 times in the first half and six more times in the third quarter, Assumption hung around until early in the fourth quarter.
Anna Wohlers, who came off the Assumption bench to score a career-high 13 points and grab 13 rebounds, hit a long jumper that pulled her team within 46-44 less than a minute into the final period, but the Wildcats answered with nine straight points that pushed their lead to double figures.
“We were having some problems with shooting ourselves in the foot,” North head coach Matt Hoeppner said of his team’s 0-2 start. “We did that a little bit tonight, but all in all it was better, especially after halftime. We talked about it and said, ‘Hey, we’re right here and we have a chance to win the game. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot. Let’s calm that down.’ For most of the third and the early fourth, we did that, and that’s where we grew our lead to double digits.”
Bella Sims added 12 points for the Wildcats despite spending much of the game in foul trouble, and Anne Awour had nine points and 17 rebounds. Ivy Wilmington came off the North bench and scored all nine of her points in the first half as she helped her team to a 30-28 lead at the break.
Lauren Herrig scored a career-high 14 points to lead Assumption, which will now focus on ball security heading into a pair of key MAC contests next week.
“We talked with them about that there’s so much potential with this group of girls and the athletes that we have,” Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. “We just have to come together to find the team concept of it, take better care of the basketball, and do just the fundamental little things right, and we’ll be where we need to be. But we need to do that quickly, because we have North Scott and Pleasant Valley next week.