North girls stave off PV rally

Suddenly finding themselves in a game against a determined Pleasant Valley team, the Davenport North girls’ basketball team just had to take a deep breath.
The Wildcats had seen their 16-point lead against the host Spartans evaporate and were in a two-point game after three quarters.
North senior Camry Dillie started the fourth quarter with a big 3-pointer and Ivy Wilmington and Bella Sims came up with some big steals as the Wildcats kept their composure and eventually left PV’s gym with a 57-48 Mississippi Athletic Conference win.
Dillie said North coach Paul Rucker just told his team to try and relax and take deep breaths between the third and fourth quarters after North (12-2 overall, 10-1 MAC) saw leads of 19-4 and 32-16 in the first half go away. The Spartans (7-10, 4-8) turned up the defense several notches to erase the deficit through the last part of the second quarter and all of the third quarter.
After turning the ball over only twice in the second quarter, PV forced seven miscues from the visitors in the third period to climb back in the game after trailing 32-23 at halftime. The hosts also got big baskets from Ilah Perez-Johnson, Megan Schiltz, Regan Denny and Jessi Meyer. Perez-Johnson led the Spartans with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
“Give credit to PV, they really came after us in that third quarter,” said Dillie, who led North with 23 points and nine rebounds. “Coach told us to just calm down and play our game. We knew what our game was, and that’s what we did. He told us that we got this and we just had to finish it out.”
Dillie silenced the rowdy PV student section with the 3 to open the fourth and build North's lead back to five. After Sims hit two free throws to make it 43-37, Halle Vice answered for the home team with a conventional three-point to bring the score to 43-40.
You have free articles remaining.
However, Wilmington and Sims both had big steals and converted free throws to push the lead back to 47-41 with 3:27 left. The Spartans came up empty on their next three possessions and suddenly had to try and chase North down with just over two minutes left.
“We love these types of games where we have to be strong with the ball at the end and have to make big plays,” Dillie said. “That is what the playoffs are going to be like.”
North managed this win despite missing two big senior contributors in Anne Awour and Lindsey Broders. Both missed the game nursing leg injuries. Wilmington finished with 13 points and five steals while Sims chipped in nine points and three steals.
“That’s basketball, where one team jumps out to a big lead and then other team gets right back in the game later on,” Rucker said. “We’ve been involved in a game this year where we were up and ended up giving it up in the end. So I think the girls drew on that experience and really went through that learning process. That really might have helped us at the end of this game.”
For the Spartans, Meyer came off the bench to score seven points and grab seven rebounds. Riley Vice also contributed eight rebounds, including five defensive rebounds in the third quarter during PV’s pivotal run.
Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz was proud of her team’s fight and determination after getting down early, but ultimately the hosts could not overcome 24 turnovers in the game. Fifteen of those turnovers came in the first half, which North converted into 14 points.
“We just could not quite get over the hump after getting close. We would get a good look and just miss it or then we would have an untimely turnover,” Goetz said. “I’m just really proud of how my team responded and they have worked so hard to get better every day.
“(North) is the 10th-ranked team in Iowa and we had them on the brink. Now we go on this four-game run to end the season and let’s try and see if we can close things out strong because we are so much better than we were in November.”