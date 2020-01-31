North girls stave off PV rally

Suddenly finding themselves in a game against a determined Pleasant Valley team, the Davenport North girls’ basketball team just had to take a deep breath.

The Wildcats had seen their 16-point lead against the host Spartans evaporate and were in a two-point game after three quarters.

North senior Camry Dillie started the fourth quarter with a big 3-pointer and Ivy Wilmington and Bella Sims came up with some big steals as the Wildcats kept their composure and eventually left PV’s gym with a 57-48 Mississippi Athletic Conference win.

Dillie said North coach Paul Rucker just told his team to try and relax and take deep breaths between the third and fourth quarters after North (12-2 overall, 10-1 MAC) saw leads of 19-4 and 32-16 in the first half go away. The Spartans (7-10, 4-8) turned up the defense several notches to erase the deficit through the last part of the second quarter and all of the third quarter.

After turning the ball over only twice in the second quarter, PV forced seven miscues from the visitors in the third period to climb back in the game after trailing 32-23 at halftime. The hosts also got big baskets from Ilah Perez-Johnson, Megan Schiltz, Regan Denny and Jessi Meyer. Perez-Johnson led the Spartans with 18 points and 13 rebounds.