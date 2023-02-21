Paul Rucker admitted his Davenport North High School girls’ basketball team probably would have caved under the pressure and magnitude of the moment last season.

But when Ankeny made several runs at fifth-ranked North on Tuesday night in a Class 5A regional final, his squad — a year older and wiser — did not panic.

The Wildcats rose to the occasion.

Behind double-doubles from sophomores Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage, coupled with three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter from senior Mariah Thompson, North is headed to the state tournament for the second time in program history following a riveting 65-61 win over 13th-ranked Ankeny at North High School.

“We’ve grown so much, matured so much,” Thompson said. “Last year if some of the things that happened in this game happened to us, we would have given up. Our maturity level is so much better.”

These Wildcats are still relatively young.

North’s seven-player rotation consisted of four sophomores, a freshman, a junior and a senior.

“We had some times where we had some young mistakes tonight, but we got right back into what we do and made a response coming back at them,” Rucker said.

Held to one point after the opening eight minutes, Houston scored 25 of her game-high 27 points in the final three quarters.

Houston’s biggest points came at the free-throw line in the final minute. With North clinging to a 61-58 lead, and a minute after missing the front end of a one-and-one, Houston sank both to extend the lead to five.

“I had some nerves in me for the first free throw with a very tight game,” Houston said, “but then I took a deep breath, stepped up to the line and treated it like it was a normal game and it went in.

“Good players are going to miss, but I felt like I needed to be there for my team when I got the second chance. I knew I was going to make it that second time.”

Houston wasn’t done.

Karsen Jacks buried the last of Ankeny’s 10 3-point shots to make it 63-61 North with 7.8 ticks remaining. After an Ankeny timeout, Houston was fouled on the inbound pass.

Faced with a one-and-one again, Houston knocked in both to secure North's first trip to the state tournament since the 2016 squad that her sister, Jinaya, starred on.

“This was a big goal from the beginning of the season until now,” Bourrage said.

North had to weather several surges. Ankeny’s Savannah Gage exploded for four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a team-high 23 points.

And after North built a 54-45 advantage early in the fourth quarter, Ankeny countered with 10 straight points to regain the lead.

Rucker could see fatigue on the faces of his players.

“We had a lot of kids play a lot of minutes,” Rucker said. “A year ago, we might have fizzled. Tonight, we took a deep breath, called a timeout to give them a little bit of a break to go right back at it. The energy and effort at the end was exactly where we needed it to be.”

Bourrage contributed 17 points and a dozen rebounds for the Wildcats. Thompson, who made only one of her first six from beyond the arc, nailed three 3-pointers in a five-minute span of the fourth quarter.

The last one was a wide-open attempt from the top of the key to break a 58-all tie with 2:08 remaining, a lead North wouldn’t surrender.

“Fourth quarter, I knew I had to give everything it took to get to this moment,” Thompson said. “I knew if I shot with confidence and shoot how I normally shot, I would make it worth it.”

When the buzzer sounded, the celebration ensued near midcourt. Players posed for photographs. Bourrage had tears running down her cheeks.

“There is so much going through my head,” Bourrage said. “This was a super intense game, but we kept our composure, stayed chill and got the win.

“We worked so hard to get to this point. I can’t be any more proud.”

North plays fourth-ranked West Des Moines Dowling Catholic in a state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Monday inside Wells Fargo Arena, a venue several of the Wildcats have never visited.

“I’ve watched on TV, but never got to experience it,” Bourrage said. “It is going to be huge.”

Davenport North 65, Ankeny 61

ANKENY (12-11) -- Savannah Gage 9-16 1-2 23, Karsen Jacks 5-12 0-0 14, Jenna Pitz 1-11 2-2 4, Jayla Williams 8-15 0-0 18, Jasmine Moser 0-1 0-0 0, Kendra Lewis 0-3 2-2 2, Zoe Shadravan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 5-6 61.

DAVENPORT NORTH (21-2) -- Divine Bourrage 7-15 0-0 17, Mariah Thompson 4-11 0-0 12, Journey Houston 8-14 9-12 27, Kyra Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Alyvia McCorkle 2-7 2-2 7, Damia Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Maya Arnold 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 11-14 65.

Ankeny;13;20;10;18;--;61

Dav. North;11;17;20;17;--;65

3-point goals -- Ankeny 10-31 (Gage 4-8, Jacks 4-10, Williams 2-4, Pitz 0-6, Lewis 0-3); Dav. North 10-26 (Thompson 4-10, Bourrage 3-6, Houston 2-5, McCorkle 1-5). Rebounds -- Ankeny 35 (Williams 9, Moser 7); Dav. North 30 (Bourrage 12, Houston 11). Turnovers -- Ankeny 11, Dav. North 8. Total fouls -- Ankeny 11, Dav. North 9. Fouled out -- Shadravan.