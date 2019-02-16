ELDRIDGE — Grace Boffeli and Chloe Engelkes would like to forget the first half during Saturday’s Class 4A regional semifinal.
The North Scott duo both sat with two fouls and watched Maquoketa slowly climb back into the game and trail by three at halftime.
But once the third quarter started and the Cardinals took the lead, Engelkes and Boffeli took over.
Engelkes hit two 3-pointers to give second-ranked North Scott a lead it wouldn’t relinquish and Boffeli had a double-double in the second half to ignite the Lancers to a 64-44 victory at The Pit.
The Lancers (18-3) will host Keokuk on Tuesday for a regional title and a state tournament berth at Wells Fargo Arena.
Of North Scott’s 38 second half points, Boffeli and Engelkes combined to score 24.
“We had the momentum and we kept pushing away,” Boffeli said. “We just kept going with it.”
For a bit, it looked like Maquoketa (14-8) would spring the upset.
A 10-0 run spanned over the last two minutes of the second quarter into the first three minutes of the third quarter gave the Cardinals a 29-26 lead.
“We ran our offense and made shots,” Maquoketa head coach James Doepcke said. “Got us momentum and they hit shots and counter-punched. We ran out of gas.”
Boffeli, held to two points and zero rebounds after the first half, pulled down her first board of the game and tied the game up at 29 on a 3-point play with 5 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
Engelkes connected on a 3 a couple of possessions later to break the tie and hit another with 3:42 left in the third period to up the North Scott lead to 35-31.
“We started moving the ball better which allowed for shots like that,” Engelkes said.
After leading 39-33 after three quarters, North Scott outscored Maquoketa 25-11 in the fourth quarter, including 12-5 burst that put the Lancers in front by double digits.
“We had starters on the floor,” Lancers head coach TJ Case said. “Once we got our collective group out there and we could defend and get the offense rolling, it was fine.”
Boffeli had 15 points of her 17 points and all 10 rebounds in the second half. Engelkes chipped in 13 while Presley Case had a team-high 18 points.
Even though Case shot 6-of-16 from the field, she drove the lane and dished the ball around the perimeter.
“Her drives are just opening up a lot of outside looks and overall helping out,” Engelkes said.
Autumn Dykstra poured in a game-high 20 points for Maquoketa, who lost four seniors but just one starter.
“I can’t be more proud of this team,” Doepcke said. “For us to take the second-ranked team, from where this team was when I took over, says volume about this senior class and says volume about the kids we have coming back.”
Rylie Rucker, who injured her knee against Davenport North nine days ago, sat out Saturday’s game, but TJ Case said she will play against the Chiefs.
Boffeli knows how much they missed her facing the Cardinals and how important she’ll be if she can play.
“She’s very consistent on offense and defense,” Boffeli said. “She’s a factor on our team.”