North Scott continues to rule Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (14-0, LW: 1)

What a week for Grace Boffeli, who scored 99 points in three games and became North Scott's all-time leading scorer Saturday. The Lancers got tested in their last two games and still won by double digits, 55-45 over Pleasant Valley and 67-51 over Geneseo.

This week: Tuesday vs. Bettendorf; Friday vs. Clinton

2. Geneseo (20-3, LW: 2)

The Maple Leafs had a seven-game winning streak snapped in a loss to North Scott. However, Geneseo still has firm control of the Western Big 6 race in its first year in the conference. Geneseo's three losses have come to teams with a combined 60-5 record.

This week: Tuesday at Rock Island; Thursday vs. Sterling; Saturday vs. Aurora Central Catholic

3. Rock Island (19-7, LW: 3)

The Rocks beat Galesburg 60-52 and lost 45-33 to Morton last week, which snapped a nine-game winning streak. The Rocks held Class 3A No. 1 Morton to its lowest point total of the season in the loss.

This week: Tuesday vs. Geneseo; Thursday at Alleman