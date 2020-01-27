North Scott continues to rule Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5
1. North Scott (14-0, LW: 1)
What a week for Grace Boffeli, who scored 99 points in three games and became North Scott's all-time leading scorer Saturday. The Lancers got tested in their last two games and still won by double digits, 55-45 over Pleasant Valley and 67-51 over Geneseo.
This week: Tuesday vs. Bettendorf; Friday vs. Clinton
2. Geneseo (20-3, LW: 2)
The Maple Leafs had a seven-game winning streak snapped in a loss to North Scott. However, Geneseo still has firm control of the Western Big 6 race in its first year in the conference. Geneseo's three losses have come to teams with a combined 60-5 record.
This week: Tuesday at Rock Island; Thursday vs. Sterling; Saturday vs. Aurora Central Catholic
3. Rock Island (19-7, LW: 3)
The Rocks beat Galesburg 60-52 and lost 45-33 to Morton last week, which snapped a nine-game winning streak. The Rocks held Class 3A No. 1 Morton to its lowest point total of the season in the loss.
This week: Tuesday vs. Geneseo; Thursday at Alleman
4. Moline (17-7, LW: 4)
Wins have been hard to come by lately for the Maroons, who have lost six of their last nine games, but that includes wins over Galesburg, Davenport North and Rockridge.
This week: Thursday at United Township; Saturday vs. Alleman
5. Davenport North (10-3, LW: 5)
The Wildcats have won seven of their last eight after beating Bettendorf and Davenport Central last week. The Wildcats are averaging 60.7 points in their last six games and are holding teams to 41.3 points in that same span.
This week: Tuesday vs. Burlington; Friday at Pleasant Valley