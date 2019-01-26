TJ Case wasn't sure what he was going to get out of his basketball team Saturday afternoon.
Less than 17 hours after a physical loss to Pleasant Valley, North Scott may not have played its best game of the year, but the Class 4A No. 2 Lancers did enough to earn a 63-52 win over Class 3A No. 14 Assumption at Assumption High School.
"I had no idea what to expect, playing that emotional game last night, putting a ton of miles on them," Case said. "I thought we played well in spurts. I thought when we shared the ball and made the extra pass we were good, but I still think we're going to have to function better late in the game."
An 8-0 North Scott run to close out the second quarter gave the Lancers (14-3, 12-2) enough of a cushion to hold onto, but Assumption (8-8, 7-6) kept North Scott from pulling away, cutting the deficit to eight points twice in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.
North Scott closed out the game at the free throw line, going 13-of-14 in the final quarter and 21-of-24 on the night. The Lancers came into the day shooting 66.8 percent from the free-throw line on the season.
"Against Rock Island (a 53-40 loss at the IHMVCU Shootout earlier this month), we didn't get to the free-throw line that much, and lately our main focus has been to be more aggressive, get the foul and get to the free-throw line," junior Grace Boffeli said. "It was pretty tough, two tough teams back-to-back. A lot of our legs are tired, but we just pulled it out."
Boffeli led the way for the Lancers with 19 points and 15 rebounds, causing problems in the post all day for the Knights. That opened up opportunities for her teammates, and they capitalized. Sam Scott added 13 points and eight rebounds as four total Lancers scored in double figures.
Scott has continued to grow this season for the Lancers and is seeing more and more time. The sophomore scored 14 points in the loss to PV and is averaging 9.3 points in the six games following the holiday break after averaging just 3.6 in the 11 games prior.
"It's about us trying to get the right shot and get the rhythm going for everybody," Scott said. "Everybody on the team is really welcoming, everybody knows their place and to be really flexible, and that helps."
North Scott came flying out of the gate, opening up a 12-2 lead in the first 3:15 before Assumption answered back, trimming the North Scott lead to 14-11 after the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, with Assumption senior Allie Timmons in foul trouble and classmate Lauren Herrig also on the bench with a muscle spasm, the Lancers made their move, turning a 20-17 lead into a 28-17 halftime advantage, and Assumption was battling uphill the rest of the game, though North Scott's lead never grew to more than 13 points.
Corey Whitlock led three Knights in double figures with 13 points.
"You've got two of your leading rebounders and most aggressive defenders (on the bench)," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "We've got a lot of young kids that come in to take their place, and it kind of showed. I thought the girls we put in today that haven't seen a lot of varsity minutes did a great job, but we made some mistakes tonight where our youth showed."
Assumption faces a busy end to its regular season, with five games to squeeze in before it opens postseason play on Feb. 9. However, with the MAC title out of reach and regional pairings already determined, the Knights can use these last two weeks as opportunities for growth heading into the playoffs.
"It's a challenge that they're up for," McNamara said. "We see this situation where they go on an 8-0 run, in the postseason, how are we going to respond to this? What did we learn from this experience today?
"As long as they can learn from it and continue to grow like we've done all season, that's what we really want to do moving forward."