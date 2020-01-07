North Scott girls crash glass, cruise past Assumption

"Davenport Assumption is a good team, and we look at it like every game is going to be close so we try and come out and execute right away," Case said. "Every game is a challenge so we have to play hard every time."

The Lancers got contributions from all over the place and played nearly flawless basketball. The hosts had only two turnovers in the first half and had 10 fast-break points before intermission as Case got the team out and running after grabbing rebounds. She assisted on layups to Adriane Latham, Samantha Scott and Sydney Happel.

"Sometimes I just get lucky where I am with the ball," Case said of her rebounding. "But you have to have good position and know where the (rebound) might go. Everyone did a good job rebounding tonight."

Boffeli, Scott, Happel, Latham and Brooke Kilburg also played solid defense for the Lancers as the only Assumption player to really get going was A.J. Schubert. The freshman led the visitors with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman Hattie Hagedorn and Reagan Schoening also gave the hosts some solid minutes off the bench. Hagedorn had seven rebounds in barely five minutes of playing time.