North Scott girls crash glass, cruise past Assumption

ELDRIDGE — In a battle between the top teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference on Tuesday night, the North Scott girls basketball team once again left little doubt who is the conference's dominant force.
The Lancers crashed the glass and used second-chance points to take the life out of Davenport Assumption early as the No. 1 team in Class 4A rolled to a 62-34 win at The Pit.
Assumption came into the game ranked ninth in the state in Class 3A and with just one loss, but the Lancers (10-0 overall, 7-0 MAC) snagged seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter which turned into 12 second-chance points as North Scott jumped out to a 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and eventually stretched it to 41-16 by halftime.
The Lancers out-rebounded the Knights 38-20 for the game, including grabbing 19 offensive boards. North Scott's defense also held Assumption (6-2, 4-2) to just 35 percent shooting from the field.
Lancers guard Presley Case helped lead that effort on the glass in the first quarter as the 5-foot-2 senior outmaneuvered and out-hustled everyone to grab five offensive rebounds. For the game, she just missed a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Grace Boffeli added 28 points and 10 rebounds for the winners.
Case said the Lancers take on every contest with the same mentality.
"Davenport Assumption is a good team, and we look at it like every game is going to be close so we try and come out and execute right away," Case said. "Every game is a challenge so we have to play hard every time."
The Lancers got contributions from all over the place and played nearly flawless basketball. The hosts had only two turnovers in the first half and had 10 fast-break points before intermission as Case got the team out and running after grabbing rebounds. She assisted on layups to Adriane Latham, Samantha Scott and Sydney Happel.
"Sometimes I just get lucky where I am with the ball," Case said of her rebounding. "But you have to have good position and know where the (rebound) might go. Everyone did a good job rebounding tonight."
Boffeli, Scott, Happel, Latham and Brooke Kilburg also played solid defense for the Lancers as the only Assumption player to really get going was A.J. Schubert. The freshman led the visitors with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Freshman Hattie Hagedorn and Reagan Schoening also gave the hosts some solid minutes off the bench. Hagedorn had seven rebounds in barely five minutes of playing time.
"We are playing at a high level right now," Lancers coach TJ Case said. "I thought we were excellent in transition, getting out and getting some quick baskets. We outworked (Assumption), especially in the first quarter. The girls were ready to go from the start and it showed."
The Knights struggled with their outside shooting, going 4-for-15 from beyond the arc for the game. After Schubert's points, the next highest total was Katie Anderson with six points. Chaney Steffen had five points and four rebounds.
Assumption coach Katelyn McNamara gave credit to North Scott for getting out early but added her team has several players fighting through some injuries and illness.
"North Scott is fantastic, Boffeli is the real deal and they know where to find her," McNamara said. "We were mentally prepared for this game but physically it was tough. The girls played hard, but there were some things we didn't do well, transition defense and we gave up too many second chances. But at the end of the day, I think they played hard and listened to the adjustments we were trying to make. Hopefully, the next time we play them, we will be a lot healthier."