North Scott's Grace Boffeli looks to shoot under pressure from Keokuk's Cassidy Koeber (32) and Abby Walter (14) during the third quarter of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday.
North Scott's Adriane Latham (40) celebrates with teammates after winning their regional final game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
North Scott's Chloe Engelkes works past Keokuk's Miracle Ailes during the third quarter of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday.
ELDRIDGE — The North Scott girls basketball team struggled a bit in its regional semifinal win before pulling away to get the victory.
Chloe Engelkes and Grace Boffeli made sure that did not happen in the Class 4A regional final against Keokuk on Tuesday night at The Pit.
Engelkes scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half and Boffeli put up 10 points and nine rebounds in the first two quarters to help propel the Lancers to an insurmountable halftime lead and eventual 61-23 victory.
North Scott (19-3) advances to the state tournament and will play at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. The Lancers, the second seed, will play the winner of Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood in the quarterfinals.
After losing to Fairfield on their home court last season with a trip to state on the line, the Lancers came roaring out of the gates against Keokuk (13-6). Boffeli had four quick points, Engelkes a layup and Presley Case hit a 3-pointer as North Scott quickly led 9-2.
"We remember last year and we weren't doing that again," Engelkes said. "Everyone came out ready to play. We wanted this one really bad."
Sophomore Sam Scott hit two 3-pointers in the next two minutes and Engelkes nailed two more 3s in the last 1 minute, 39 seconds of the first quarter to make it 21-5 for the home team.
Engelkes scored another seven points in the second and Boffeli kept grabbing rebounds to give her team second chances.
Rylie Rucker added a couple of baskets and a free throw, and the Lancers used a smothering zone defense to give the visitors no chance offensively.
Brooke Carson, Brooke Kilburg and Adriane Latham joined Scott and Case in playing huge roles on defense as Keokuk only made three of its 19 first-half field goal attempts.
When the smoke cleared, North Scott led 37-10 at halftime. Engelkes had three assists and three steals to go along with her point total and Boffeli also swiped three steals.
Engelkes said her hot hand in the first half was not necessarily a product of anything she did. The Lancers shot 60 percent from the floor in the first half.
"We moved the ball so well and quick that I just happened to be the one who was open," she said. "I think any of us could have done that offensively. Sam Scott hit some big shots. ... Everyone shot the ball well."
While Keokuk did have some size on the front line, none of the Chiefs could handle the strength of Boffeli. The 6-foot, 2-inch center was not going to be denied many rebound chances, and when Keokuk did get the ball inside, no one shot the ball well over Boffeli.
Boffeli finished the game with 17 points and 16 rebounds.
"She dives on the floor, she fights for everything," Engelkes said of Boffeli. "No one has a Grace on their team. We've got her. The fact that everyone doubles down on her, it leaves us wide open."
Scott finished with 13 points for the winners while Rucker chipped in six rebounds and two steals. Rucker also did not seem to show any ill-effects of a knee injury that kept her out of North Scott's regional semifinal win.
Lancers coach T.J. Case was proud of his whole team's effort but added the Lancers are not just going to Des Moines to just make an appearance.
"The girls were not going to be beat tonight," Case said. "I am super excited for them, and they are an awesome bunch to coach. But this is one step. We are going (to Des Moines) to see what we can do. We've got a point guard, we've got some shooters, it's just a great feeling to be back at state."
Michenna Davis had 13 points for Keokuk, and Abby Winter added six.