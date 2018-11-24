ELDRIDGE — On the back of a set of North Scott practice jerseys are five words that provide the driving force this season for the Lancers.
"168 miles to our goal."
That's the distance from Eldridge to Des Moines, more specifically Wells Fargo Arena and the girls state basketball tournament, where the Lancers hope to return after falling a game short last season.
"It's always here with us every day, to get back there," senior Rylie Rucker said. "It's just a sweet, simple saying, that's what we want to do."
Rucker is one of three starters back from the Lancers' 2017 state championship team, along with juniors Presley Case and Grace Boffeli. The trio helped the Lancers win the first state title in program history and, now two years older and wiser, are hungry to add another one.
"That was probably the best experience of my life," Case said. "If I could experience it again, that would top everything."
After an underdog run to the title two years ago, the Lancers rolled through the regular season last year, finishing 19-2 and earning a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title. They entered the postseason ranked fourth in the state and looked poised to get back to the state tournament and defend their title.
The Lancers never got the chance, falling 55-44 to Fairfield in a regional final. North Scott jumped out to a first-quarter lead in that game but struggled shooting the ball, going just 24.5 percent from the field in the loss.
"I think last year we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to get back and repeat, and as the year went on, even though we were winning a lot of games, the girls continued to get tighter and tighter," head coach TJ Case said. "We're really just trying to play one game at a time as best as we can, and hopefully at the end we're playing our best basketball."
Entering this season, there's a renewed hunger around the team because of how last year ended.
"I told the girls in the locker room after the game, 'Remember this feeling,'" TJ Case said. "I told them when we were down (at state) the year before and won it, I told them to enjoy every minute of it because you never know when you're going to get back. I think they figured that out. They missed being down there."
The Fairfield loss also served as a valuable lesson for the Lancers, one they'll try to remember as they open up the season ranked second in Class 4A.
"Rankings don’t matter," Rucker said. "We can be preseason second, but to me, it doesn’t really mean that much. It’s great that we have the publicity and people think we’re a great team, but we have to go out there and show it every night."
There's little reason to not expect the Lancers to live up to their ranking this season. Rucker, Case and Boffeli all averaged in double figures last year and will have plenty of help as North Scott returns its top six scorers.
The extra year of experience is an added bonus, to help the Lancers push through any adversity they might face.
"Having some players that were there two years ago is going to help us all come back together," said Presley Case, who led the team with 97 assists. "Even though the Fairfield game was not fun, I think we needed it. It showed us what we don't want to have happen again and showed us what we needed to work on."
With so much depth, North Scott isn't going to be much different than in years past. The Lancers will play quick, up-tempo basketball and rely on a strong defense, solid perimeter shooting and a good post presence.
The early emphasis is on doing all of that together.
"This year, our team is really deep. We can basically put anyone in and they'll get the task done," said Boffeli, who led the Lancers with 12.4 points per game last year and was the top rebounder in the MAC, pulling down 9.7 boards per game as a sophomore. "I feel like no matter who's on the court, we've all just got to do the same thing, talk and play as hard as we can."
While Boffeli and Case both have another year left, this is it for five seniors, including Rucker, who has been a four-year starter for the program and a key part of this recent run.
Another trip to Des Moines and another title would be an ideal ending but right now, that's 168 miles down the road.
"It’s a little bittersweet, I’m trying not to think about it being my senior season but then again you have to live out every moment," Rucker said. "You can’t be planning out for March when the state tournament is, you have to play every game like it’s your last because it always could be."