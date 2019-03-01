DES MOINES — All year, it seemed as if Marion and North Scott were on a collision course.
Marion has been the top-ranked team in Class 4A all season, while North Scott has been No. 2 in all but two of the rankings.
The teams finally clash at 3 p.m. today in the championship game, each program looking for its second state title.
“The whole season we’ve wanted to go against Marion. They’re a tough team, but we know defense is the most important key in Saturday’s game, and it’s just going to be quarter after quarter,” North Scott junior Grace Boffeli said. “We’re not going to win it right away, but in the end, we’re going to push them.”
It’s a rematch two years in the making. North Scott won its first title two years ago at Marion’s expense, grabbing a 50-42 overtime victory at Wells Fargo Arena.
There were almost certainly thoughts of another meeting in last year’s state tournament but North Scott stumbled short of Des Moines, falling in a regional final to Fairfield. Marion captured its first state title last year with a win over Grinnell.
There was little threat of North Scott falling short again this season, a third-quarter deficit to Maquoketa in a regional semifinal the only nervous moment before the Lancers grabbed a 20-point win over the Cardinals. They’ve cruised since, a 75-47 win over Sioux City Heelan catapulting them into the title game.
“Maybe we’re hungrier,” North Scott head coach TJ Case said. “We were very disappointed about last year and not getting down here. But we’re a year better and a year wiser, and I’m sure they are too so we’ll see.”
Marion has cruised all season, its only loss a 43-32 setback to Class 5A Iowa City West, and neither team has been really tested in the state tournament, North Scott’s 19-point quarterfinal win over Denison-Schleswig being the closest of the four contests.
North Scott is shooting 52.6 percent from behind the 3-point line while Marion is at 50 percent. The two teams boast the top two scoring offenses, scoring defenses and are 1-2 in steals and assists.
“If we keep playing the way we have and keep shooting the way we have, I think we have a really good shot at winning it all,” said senior Chloe Engelkes, who is averaging 12 points per game in the tournament. “There’s no way to defend it, if (Boffeli is) making everything, if we’re making everything, what do you stop?”
There’s plenty of familiarity between the two teams.
Three Lancers and three Indians return from that first state title game, though Marion’s Sophie Willette is out this postseason for Marion. There are also connections between players from the AAU circuit.
North Scott’s Presley Case and Grace Boffeli played on the All Iowa Attack last year with Marion’s Leah Van Weelden, Randi Wright and Willette. Now Case and Boffeli play for the Lay Martin Brothers Select team, which also features North Scott’s Sam Scott and Marion’s Ella Van Weelden.
It’s also the third postseason meeting in four years as Marion grabbed a win in a regional final in 2016 to earn a state berth.
“We have a lot of respect for their program,” Marion head coach Corby Laube said. “We know who they are, we’ve been watching them all year. Getting an opportunity to play them will be a big challenge, but at the end of the day, that’s what we want, we want the two best teams in the championship.”
Kayba Laube is leading Class 4A tournament play with 22.5 points per game. There are three Indians averaging double figures in the tournament. Boffeli is averaging 18.5 points, also one of three Lancers to average double figures through two games.
After two years of waiting, both teams are ready to go.
"The keys two years ago was weather the storm, no runs, stick together," Case said. "If we’re open, we’re shooting it. We’re going to be aggressive on it. We’ll try to force them to shooters or scorers that maybe don’t want the ball in their hands, and then hopefully that benefits us."