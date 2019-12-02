North Scott opens up atop Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (2-0)

The Lancers opened up the season surviving a couple of tests, outlasting both Cedar Rapids Kennedy and fifth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. Grace Boffeli averaged 35.5 points and 11 rebounds in those games while Sam Scott is shooting 53.8 percent from the 3-point line. Boffeli enters this week 40 points away from 1,000 in her career.

This week: Tuesday at Davenport North; Friday vs. Davenport West

2. Moline (6-0)

The Maroons opened the season with a bang, winning the Macomb Tournament and then snapping Rock Island's 40-game Western Big Six winning streak. Moline has three players averaging double figures in Bralee Trice (15.2), Cierra McNamee (12.7) and Kadence Tatum (10.0).

This week: Tuesday vs. Dunlap; Thursday vs. Sterling; Saturday at Alleman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3. Davenport North (1-0)

Junior Me'Kiyah Harris scored 17 points and classmate Bella Sims added 14 points and seven rebounds as the Wildcats edged Class 5A No. 13 Cedar Rapids Washington 61-60 in their season opener. The Wildcats open up conference play against preseason favorite North Scott this week.