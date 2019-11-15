Once again, North Scott enters the season with a target on its back.
The defending Class 4A state champions were picked to win the Mississippi Athletic Conference in a coaches poll conducted during the annual preseason luncheon hosted by the Davenport Noon Optimists Club Friday at the RiverCenter.
Pleasant Valley was picked to finish second and Davenport North third in the poll.
Even though the Lancers return the majority of last year's team, including UNI signee Grace Boffeli, head coach TJ Case is wary of the early season praise.
"I think these guys deserve that but I want everybody to understand, I understand the talent that's out here (in the MAC)," Case said. "I think every night in the MAC, you're going to have to be ready."
Last year, the Lancers were also picked to win the conference, but fell twice to PV to finish second before beating Marion in the state title game in Des Moines to win their second state title in the last three seasons.
"I think every year, we just want to be playing our best basketball at the end of it but I will say that this group, maybe a little more so this year, we want to take care of business in the MAC. That's important to us," Case said. "We've shown, really no indication we can beat them consistently in PV so that's going to be a goal for us. But I sure don't want that to be a final goal and we don't get a chance to go down to Des Moines."
Pleasant Valley lost 85 percent of its scoring from last year's 21-1 team but it's clear from the preseason expectations the level of regard the rest of the conference has for what head coach Jennifer Goetz has built.
The Spartans have won at least a share of four of the last five conference titles, including three straight.
"That's a huge compliment and I'm humbled by that, I'm grateful for that," Goetz said. "I take that seriously and it means a lot to us but I don't want to add any pressure on our kids. We've just got to continue to go day by day, practice by practice and on with that."
There are two new faces in the MAC as Paul Rucker is the new head coach of North while Cathy Marx takes over at Clinton. Rucker inherits a team that has plenty of talent but will have to figure out how to work together to be successful, especially as the Wildcats open conference play on Dec. 3 against the Lancers.
"I think for us, it's going to be a huge chemistry project," Rucker said. "If all the pieces come together, I think we have the potential to be very, very good. If the chemistry's not right, we could be mediocre and that's where we sit four days in."
There's plenty of optimism from the other programs as Assumption and Bettendorf both return a good nucleus from last year's teams. Davenport West looks to continue making strides under head coach Pat Finn and Davenport Central is young but has good pieces coming up from a fresh/soph team that went undefeated last year.
"We're building our program very slowly but it's coming along and I'm very proud of the progress that we've made," Central head coach Rita Jett said. "We are excited about this season, we've been hitting the floor very hard this week."
It's also the first year the MAC is without Burlington, but next year the conference will be joined by Central DeWitt. Sabers head coach Chad Specht was at the event, getting a preview of things to come. The Sabers open the season at Davenport North next Friday, with a slate of games also including Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Davenport Central and a scrimmage between North Scott and Durant.
"The community of DeWitt is extremely excited to be a part of the MAC, not only from a transportation standpoint compared to the Wamac but from the competitiveness and everything else that the MAC brings," Specht said. "What we can bring to the MAC is a competitive nature in all sports. ... In any sport, in any given night, we will compete."