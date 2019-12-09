North Scott remains atop Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (4-0, LW: 1)

Grace Boffeli continued her torrid start to the season, scoring 35 and 31 points, respectively, in wins over Davenport North and Davenport West. The senior surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the win over the Falcons and is averaging 34.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

This week: Tuesday vs. Pleasant Valley; Friday at Bettendorf

2. Moline (9-0, LW: 2)

Moline earned wins over Dunlap, Sterling and Alleman, all by an average of 21 points. Bralee Trice is averaging 15 points per game to lead three Maroons in double figures this season.

This week: Tuesday vs. Bettendorf; Thursday vs. United Township

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3. Geneseo (8-0, LW: 4)

The Maple Leafs earned a 60-26 win over Alleman, then edged Rock Island 61-56 to remain tied with Moline atop the Western Big Six conference standings. Sophomore Kammie Ludwig averaged 21 points in the two victories.

This week: Thursday at Sterling; Saturday vs. United Township

4. Davenport North (2-1, LW: 3)