North Scott remains atop Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5
1. North Scott (4-0, LW: 1)
Grace Boffeli continued her torrid start to the season, scoring 35 and 31 points, respectively, in wins over Davenport North and Davenport West. The senior surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the win over the Falcons and is averaging 34.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Pleasant Valley; Friday at Bettendorf
2. Moline (9-0, LW: 2)
Moline earned wins over Dunlap, Sterling and Alleman, all by an average of 21 points. Bralee Trice is averaging 15 points per game to lead three Maroons in double figures this season.
This week: Tuesday vs. Bettendorf; Thursday vs. United Township
You have free articles remaining.
3. Geneseo (8-0, LW: 4)
The Maple Leafs earned a 60-26 win over Alleman, then edged Rock Island 61-56 to remain tied with Moline atop the Western Big Six conference standings. Sophomore Kammie Ludwig averaged 21 points in the two victories.
This week: Thursday at Sterling; Saturday vs. United Township
4. Davenport North (2-1, LW: 3)
After losing their first game of the year to top-ranked North Scott, the Wildcats rebounded with a 56-41 win over Bettendorf. Junior Bella Sims is averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
This week: Tuesday at Davenport Central; Saturday at Cedar Falls
5. Bettendorf (3-1, LW: 5)
The Bulldogs pulled away to a 54-41 win over Assumption before falling 56-41 to Davenport North. With a five-in, five-out sub mentality, Bettendorf has five players averaging at least three points on the season, led by Maggie Erpelding's 14.5-per night output.
This week: Tuesday at Moline; Friday vs. North Scott