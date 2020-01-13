North Scott rolls into 2020 atop Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5
1. North Scott (10-0, LW: 1)
The Lancers picked up right where they left off coming out of the holiday break, beating Dubuque Senior 63-30 and Assumption 62-34. The Lancers haven't had a game closer than 14 points since November and their average margin of victory is 28 points.
This week: Tuesday at Muscatine; Friday vs. Davenport North
2. Geneseo (14-2, LW: 2)
Following a 2-2 performance at the State Farm Classic, the Maple Leafs have recorded wins over Rockridge and Quincy. Geneseo forced 21 turnovers against the Blue Devils to negate a cold shooting night and were led by Kammie Ludwig's 24 points and seven rebounds.
This week: Wednesday at Galesburg; Friday-Saturday at Kewanee MLK Tournament
3. Moline (16-5, LW: 3)
Moline has overcome deficits of 16 and 19 points to win two straight games, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Maroons are still getting over the loss of point guard Kadence Tatum but Kelsi Curtis stepped up in Saturday's win over Davenport North, scoring 17 second-half points.
This week: Thursday vs. Rock Island; Saturday at Rockridge
4. Davenport North (7-3, LW: 4)
The Wildcats cruised past Clinton 72-32 and Assumption 58-41 before squandering a 19-point lead in a 48-42 loss to Moline in the IHMVCU Shootout. Anne Awour had a career-high 10 blocks in the loss and now has 21 on the season.
This week: Tuesday vs. Davenport West; Friday at North Scott
5. Rock Island (17-6, LW: 5 )
The Rocks won the consolation championship at the State Farm Classic, then stayed within striking distance of the Western Big Six race with a huge second half against United Township, outscoring the Panthers 47-21 in the final two quarters. They followed that up with a 63-54 win over Bettendorf at the IHMVCU Shootout.
This week: Thursday at Moline