North Scott rolls into 2020 atop Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (10-0, LW: 1)

The Lancers picked up right where they left off coming out of the holiday break, beating Dubuque Senior 63-30 and Assumption 62-34. The Lancers haven't had a game closer than 14 points since November and their average margin of victory is 28 points.

This week: Tuesday at Muscatine; Friday vs. Davenport North

2. Geneseo (14-2, LW: 2)

Following a 2-2 performance at the State Farm Classic, the Maple Leafs have recorded wins over Rockridge and Quincy. Geneseo forced 21 turnovers against the Blue Devils to negate a cold shooting night and were led by Kammie Ludwig's 24 points and seven rebounds.

This week: Wednesday at Galesburg; Friday-Saturday at Kewanee MLK Tournament

3. Moline (16-5, LW: 3)

Moline has overcome deficits of 16 and 19 points to win two straight games, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Maroons are still getting over the loss of point guard Kadence Tatum but Kelsi Curtis stepped up in Saturday's win over Davenport North, scoring 17 second-half points.