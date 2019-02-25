Grace Boffeli dominated Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents all year with her play in the post. The North Scott junior was named the league's player of the year Monday.
The 6-foot-2 forward was one of two North Scott girls basketball players named to the conference's top team in voting by the league coaches.
Pleasant Valley, which won the conference for the third straight year, also had two first-team selections while head coach Jennifer Goetz was named coach of the year.
Boffeli was named to the MAC's first team for the second straight year. She led the conference with 17.6 points per game and was second with 11.1 rebounds, helping lead the Lancers to a Class 4A state tournament berth.
She was joined on the first team by teammate Presley Case, who averaged 10.9 points per game and led the conference with 105 assists.
The Spartans were represented by seniors Carli Spelhaug and Macy Beinborn. Spelhaug led the MAC with 93 steals and was second with 94 assists while averaging 15.7 points per game. Beinborn averaged 12.6 points per game and led the league with 55 made 3-pointers as the Spartans finished the season 21-1.
Bettendorf senior Kylie Wroblewski was selected to the first team for the second straight year after leading the MAC with 11.7 rebounds per game and was the league's second-leading scorer with 16.6 points per game.
Davenport North sophomore Bella Sims was a first team selection while Muscatine sophomore Alicia Garcia, a Northern Iowa commit, also was named to the first team. Both were first-time selections.
Goetz was voted as the top coach for the third consecutive season, and fourth in five years.
All-MAC teams
First team
Grace Boffeli, jr., North Scott; Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley; Kylie Wroblewski, sr., Bettendorf; Alicia Garcia, so., Muscatine; Macy Beinborn, sr., Pleasant Valley; Bella Sims, so., North; Presley Case, jr., North Scott
Second team
Allie Timmons, sr., Assumption; Megan Gandrup, sr., Clinton; Ashley Fountain, so., Bettendorf; Mallory Lafever, sr., Pleasant Valley; Rylie Rucker, sr., North Scott; Camry Dillie, jr., North; Zoey Long, so., Muscatine
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Lauren Herrig, sr.
Bettendorf -- Allie Brownson, sr., Maggie Erpelding, jr.
Burlington -- Angel Baylark, jr.; Kayla Glasgow, sr.
Clinton -- Molly Chapman, sr.; Macy Muholland, sr.
Davenport Central -- Acorionna Lard, so.; Kariana Lohf, jr.; Adriauna Mayfield, fr.; McKenna Moore, sr.
Davenport North -- Anne Awour, jr.; Bailey Ortega, jr.; Reese Ranum, sr.; Ivy Wilmington, so.
Davenport West -- Tavie Griffen-Blanks, sr.
Muscatine -- Kayla Scholz, sr.
North Scott -- Brooke Corson, sr.; Chloe Engelkes, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Adrea Arthofer, sr.
Player of year: Grace Boffeli (North Scott)
Coach of year: Jennifer Goetz (PV)