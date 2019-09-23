An injury forced Sydney Happel to miss much of last season, but it didn't affect her future.
Happel, a senior at North Scott, committed Monday to play basketball at Division II Quincy University, joining head coach Jeni Garber's team down in Quincy, Illinois.
Happel visited Quincy in early August and also had interest from William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. But the opportunity to play less than three hours away from the Quad-Cities was the biggest factor in her decision.
"When I practiced with the team I was able to connect with them and the coaching staff as well," Happel said. "It wasn't that far for me so it's a good distance for my parents to be able to come and watch me play."
The Hawks were 5-22 and 3-15 last year in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Happel is excited to help turn things around and at 6-foot, thinks her versatility can be key.
"I think it all depends on how they use me," Happel said. "I know they said I could be looked at as a 3 but also a mismatched 5. I think if I work hard and practice, it will all lead up into the games.'
Happel missed most of last season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in her hip. As a sophomore, she averaged 6.0 points per game and was second with 103 rebounds, and the time away from the court helped add something to her game.
"I think not playing for me was really hard but it opened up my eyes to work harder and get this scholarship," Happel said. "I think I definitely put more heart into the game and I don't take anything for granted on the court. I push myself to the limits."
She played AAU with Team Iowa and is eager to be a bigger piece this season for the Lancers, who are looking for their second straight state title and third in the last four years.
"I'm excited to put all of my hard work and my whole entire heart onto the court and just being able to play again for (head coach TJ Case) really means a lot to me," Happel said. "Over the summer we did a lot of team stuff and that just builds our relationship."