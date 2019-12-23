North Scott stays atop final Metro Fab 5 of 2019

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (8-0, LW: 1)

Grace Boffeli's scoring pace has slowed slightly as she only averaged 23.5 points in wins over Clinton and Davenport Central. Presley Case's output, meanwhile, has increased as she's averaging 13.5 over her last four games. The Lancers face Dubuque Senior coming out of break.

This week: Idle

2. Geneseo (11-0, LW: 2)

Maddi Barickman scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Geneseo to a 73-68 win over Moline to remain undefeated and stay atop the Western Big Six standings. Kammie Ludwig added 22 points and seven rebounds in the win.

This week: Thursday-Saturday at State Farm Classic

3. Moline (12-1, LW: 3)

Despite getting 34 points and 12 rebounds from Cierra McNamee, the Maroons dropped their first game of the season, falling late to Geneseo. The 73 points allowed was the most scored against the Maroons so far this season.

This week: Thursday-Saturday at Peoria Manual Tournament

4. Davenport North (5-2, LW: 4)