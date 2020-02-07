North Scott survives against Assumption

North Scott hasn't faced much adversity this season.
The Class 4A No. 1 Lancers got all they could handle Friday night, surviving to beat Class 3A No. 10 Assumption 52-50 at Assumption High School.
North Scott entered Friday's game winning by an average of 24 points per game and hadn't had a game decided by less than double digits since November.
"This is good, we need one of these," North Scott head coach TJ Case said. "Credit to (Assumption), I thought they couldn't play any better. ... This shows you what a game in tournament could be like or a game down in Des Moines could be like. They're going to have to handle it."
North Scott (18-0, 14-0) had two starters battling illness and were also without Hattie Hagedorn, a freshman averaging 3.7 points per game who suffered an injury during practice.
While Grace Boffeli still led the way with 20 points and had 13 rebounds, the Lancers got contributions from plenty of other sources. Presley Case added 14 points and seven assists and Sydney Happel scored five points, added seven rebounds, and helped Boffeli with post defense, holding Assumption's bigs to nine points.
"I think I like the games where it's close because it makes us all dig deeper and push ourselves harder," Happel said. "I think it showed us that, all around, we're all very good. If Grace can't get her 30 points, it makes everyone else push themselves."
Assumption held a 10-8 lead in the first quarter before North Scott ended the frame on an 8-0 run to take a 16-10 lead. Though the Lancers never trailed again, they also couldn't pull away, leading 33-26 at halftime and 46-38 after three quarters.
You have free articles remaining.
Assumption opened the final quarter on a 7-1 run to cut the lead to 47-45, but Boffeli drove the lane for a bucket, then Case hit Sam Scott for a 3 that stretched the lead back to 52-45 with 3:20 left in the game.
Scott is one of the players battling illness and was just 1 of 5 before the shot, but Case still had confidence to find her for the bucket.
"I've got all the trust in the world for Sam Scott to hit everything," Case said. "She can hit it, she cannot hit it but I'm throwing it to her because more times out of not, she's going to make it."
A.J. Schubert cut the lead to 52-47 with 57 seconds left, then after Boffeli missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Maddie Loken hit a 3 to cut the lead to 52-50. But time expired before Assumption could foul again, keeping North Scott's perfect season alive.
While the test was good for North Scott moving forward, the loss might have been as equally beneficial for Assumption (12-6, 8-6). The postseason starts next week for the Knights, a potential meeting with fifth-ranked Crestwood looming in a regional final.
Dawsen Dorsey led the Knights with 14 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Maddie Loken had 11 points and Katie Anderson added nine. Assumption also held North Scott to just 37 shots and forced 13 turnovers, 11 coming on steals.
"We show such sparks of greatness. ... We're a very good team, we have really talented kids, it just needs to come together," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "Tonight, the level of competitiveness we showed was something we see in spurts, but tonight it was for the full four quarters. The ball bounces our way a couple more times, it's a different outcome.
"If we continue to play our basketball, let the game come to us, share the ball, move the ball and tweak a few more things offensively, I think we're going to be in a really good place for next week and beyond that."
Crestwood features 6-foot-2 post player and Iowa commit Sharon Goodman, who averages 27.9 points per game. After holding Boffeli to 20 points — 10 points below her season average — the Knights feel confident that if they play the rest of the way like they did Friday, a state berth is a definite possibility.
"Our confidence has definitely risen," McNamara said. "We can't look too far ahead because for us, consistency has been a struggle ... but playing against Boffeli tonight, I'm sorry, but there's nobody else in the state that is Grace Boffeli. So if we took care of that tonight, held her to 20 points, there's no reason we can't hold anybody under their average."