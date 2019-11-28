North Scott to play with a shot clock this weekend

After passing its first test of the season against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, the North Scott girls basketball team gets a couple more on Saturday.

The Class 4A No. 1 Lancers play just one game and though it's a big one — against No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier — they'll also get a chance to see how they fare when they're on the clock.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union agreed in October to implement a 35-second shot clock for all games that are part of Rivalry Saturday, an early-season day of basketball at Kohawk Arena on the campus of Coe College.

North Scott has played in the event the last two seasons and will take on Xavier at 8:20 p.m.

It's the first time in Iowa high school girls basketball history that a shot clock will be used. North Scott plans to practice with the shot clock heading into the game but the team doesn't want it to become a distraction.

"We're not going to get too focused on it, when they asked me about it, I was like ... I have a hard time playing with different rules and then it's on your record," head coach TJ Case said. "But that's what everybody wanted to do and if that's the direction that we're heading, especially for some of our seniors, they're going to have to face that next year in college.