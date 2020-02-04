North survives Muscatine again

For the second time this season, Muscatine pushed Davenport North to the limit.
For the second time this season, North found a way to survive.
Emily Woepking had a game-winning 3 rim out in the closing seconds as the Class 5A 10th-ranked Wildcats beat Muscatine 57-55 in double overtime Tuesday at North High School.
North was missing key players to injury as both Lindsey Broders and Jordan Burch sat out the game but still found a way to win and remain a game back of North Scott for the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead.
"It's all the credit to them, I don't know what it is," North head coach Paul Rucker said. "I've been involved in more crazy games this year than I ever have in my career in any sport, which is awesome because I enjoy watching that."
In the first meeting back on Dec. 20, North (13-3, 11-1) outscored Muscatine 15-0 in the final quarter but still needed the Muskies (10-9, 7-7) to miss a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to hang onto a 35-34 win.
The two teams found themselves in the exact same position this time, with Muscatine's Madi Petersen at the line and the Muskies trailing 41-40 with 1.1 seconds left. After missing the front end, Petersen nailed the second to send the game to overtime.
Muscatine never trailed in the first overtime, leading 48-45 with 14 seconds left. But Me'Kiyah Harris found Ivy Wilmington open for 3 and she nailed it in the closing seconds, her first 3-point make of the game, to extend the contest.
"Nothing beats that," said Wilmington, who had eight points and six rebounds. "I didn't make any (3s) before so honestly I was quite nervous to take the shot but I didn't see anybody around me to take it so it was just instinct to take it."
North's defense rose up in the second overtime. After Anne Awour hit a bucket to put North up 52-49, Muscatine threw the ball away. Awour then hit another bucket, then had a steal on the ensuing Muscatine possession, allowing North to open up a 55-49 lead at the free throw line.
"I think it was a matter of defense, that's where we needed the most help. I knew, especially the last time we played them, it was defense that got us back," said Awour, who had eight points, six rebounds and the key takeaway. "It was just a matter of being aggressive and having that mentality, we have to win."
Still, struggles at the free throw line allowed Muscatine to cut the lead back to 56-55 on a basket from Zoey Long with 20 seconds left. Muscatine had a chance to take the lead with another steal but Camry Dillie ripped down a rebound, then hit one free throw, setting up the final shot from Woepking.
"We need to execute one more play," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "Both of these games, it's hard because I felt we did enough to win both of them and we came up short. It's still a good lesson for us but we needed one more play at the right moment to seal it up and we just couldn't get it done tonight."
Muscatine led 10-5 after the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime. North opened up the third quarter on a 9-0 run and outscored the Muskies 15-6 in the frame to go up 32-25 after three quarters. Dillie was key during that stretch, scoring 11 of her team-high 17 points in the frame.
Muscatine fought back, opening up the fourth on an 8-0 run to take a 33-32 lead with 6:25 left in the fourth.
"The run at the beginning of the third quarter and sometimes that's a lot for us to come back from in that situation," Orvis said. "But we just talked about our response. I'm all about with this group, we've got to respond to things and the kids did all we could ask for and they executed well inside and kept chipping away."
North regained a 41-37 lead but missed free throws down the stretch, allowing Muscatine to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Bella Sims added 14 points and 10 rebounds for North while Petersen had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Muscatine.
Long hit four 3s in the game, becoming the school's career 3-point leader, now with 121 3-pointers in her career, passing Megan Thiesse, who had 119.