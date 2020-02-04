North survives Muscatine again

"Nothing beats that," said Wilmington, who had eight points and six rebounds. "I didn't make any (3s) before so honestly I was quite nervous to take the shot but I didn't see anybody around me to take it so it was just instinct to take it."

North's defense rose up in the second overtime. After Anne Awour hit a bucket to put North up 52-49, Muscatine threw the ball away. Awour then hit another bucket, then had a steal on the ensuing Muscatine possession, allowing North to open up a 55-49 lead at the free throw line.

"I think it was a matter of defense, that's where we needed the most help. I knew, especially the last time we played them, it was defense that got us back," said Awour, who had eight points, six rebounds and the key takeaway. "It was just a matter of being aggressive and having that mentality, we have to win."

Still, struggles at the free throw line allowed Muscatine to cut the lead back to 56-55 on a basket from Zoey Long with 20 seconds left. Muscatine had a chance to take the lead with another steal but Camry Dillie ripped down a rebound, then hit one free throw, setting up the final shot from Woepking.