Not a thing of beauty, but Spartan girls pull out win

“I have talked about this but I will continue to talk about this and make this point to my team. We got to play a basketball game tonight and I think that gets overlooked once you get into the grind of the season,” she said. “We’ve played our seventh basketball game this season and that cannot go overlooked. There are some schools that are just playing their first game like Central. We had a chance to do what we love and we will not lose sight of that this whole season.”

Wood, the standout volleyball player, showed what offensive skills she can bring to the Spartans after not playing basketball at all last season. The senior got eight of her 10 points on strong drives to the basket in the first half. Five of her seven boards came on the defensive end to help deny any second chances for the Blue Devils.

“Emily is just an athlete and a competitor,” Goetz said. “She is a multi-sport athlete that brings many different skills with her. From game one to game seven, she is getting better every game and you are starting to see those offensive skills start to really kick in. We are definitely glad she is back playing basketball.”