Not a thing of beauty, but Spartan girls pull out win

Sometimes you just have to grind out a victory.
Despite committing 28 turnovers, the Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team played solid defense and got offensive lifts from Halle Vice and Emily Wood to get past Davenport Central 50-35 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at George Marshall Gym on Tuesday night.
The Spartans enter the holiday break at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the MAC. This was the season opener for the Blue Devils, who had lost six games to postponements and cancellations while in remote learning.
PV made up for having a tough night holding onto the basketball by outrebounding Central 38-28 and forcing the hosts into 23 turnovers.
Wood had 10 points and seven rebounds in the first half to help the visitors lead 25-14 at halftime. Vice had 14 of her 17 points in the second half to help Pleasant Valley top at least 50 points in six of its seven games this season. Vice also had four 3-pointers in the game. Wood finished with 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Riley Vice added nine rebounds for the winners while freshman guard Jessie Clemons finished with nine points and also went 5-for-5 at the foul line in the fourth quarter. Anna Carius contributed seven rebounds and five points for PV.
Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said she was pleased to get the win, but continues to emphasize to her team the importance of just having the opportunity to play.
“I have talked about this but I will continue to talk about this and make this point to my team. We got to play a basketball game tonight and I think that gets overlooked once you get into the grind of the season,” she said. “We’ve played our seventh basketball game this season and that cannot go overlooked. There are some schools that are just playing their first game like Central. We had a chance to do what we love and we will not lose sight of that this whole season.”
Wood, the standout volleyball player, showed what offensive skills she can bring to the Spartans after not playing basketball at all last season. The senior got eight of her 10 points on strong drives to the basket in the first half. Five of her seven boards came on the defensive end to help deny any second chances for the Blue Devils.
“Emily is just an athlete and a competitor,” Goetz said. “She is a multi-sport athlete that brings many different skills with her. From game one to game seven, she is getting better every game and you are starting to see those offensive skills start to really kick in. We are definitely glad she is back playing basketball.”
Halle Vice is showing that she has ice in her veins. Twice in the third quarter when the Blue Devils had clawed back within 10 points, the sophomore buried 3-pointers to push the lead back to a comfortable place. In both instances, Vice had sprinted to get into position for an open look outside the arc.
“Her movement without the basketball was outstanding and that is not something anyone who watches basketball can always appreciate,” Goetz said. “She can just shoot it and we have the utmost confidence in that kid because of the hours she has spent in the gym.”
The Blue Devils were led by Acorionna Lard and Bria Clark, who each finished with eight points. Lard also had seven rebounds. Sydney George had nine rebounds for the Blue Devils, including six on the offensive end. Adriauna Mayfield had six points and six rebounds for the hosts as well.
The Blue Devils got decent looks at the basket, but only shot 25% from the floor including going 2-for-16 from the 3-point line. Central also went 7-for-20 from the foul line. Still, coach Rita Jett liked her team’s effort considering the team has had very few practices this season.
“It’s just getting the girls back into a rhythm with each other and getting some continuity with each other,” Jett said. “We know we got what it takes. We had good shots but we got winded and ran out of steam. You can tell PV had (seven) games and we had one but I was proud of the progress we made.”