Not for the faint of heart: Camanche topples Anamosa 45-39

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Camanche chalked up in tripping Anamosa 45-39 at Camanche High on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Camanche and Anamosa played in a 47-6 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.
