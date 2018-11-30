After spending two years coming off the bench, Macy Beinborn is ready for her time to shine.
The Pleasant Valley senior scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Spartans to a 50-19 win over Muscatine on Friday night at Pleasant Valley High School.
"We've talked a lot about it, coach and me," Beinborn said. "When we talked, she told us we're going to have to score more, have a bigger role so I knew I was going to have to do more this year so I was ready for it."
After averaging 1.3 points per game as a sophomore and 1.9 points as a junior, Beinborn is now averaging 15 points through three games this season.
"This is a kid, she's the definition of what you want in a player," PV head coach Jennifer Goetz said. "She's never once complained about playing time, she never questioned her role, she's accepted her role every time. She's worked her tail off in everything that she does, she's a basketball junkie, and she has a look in her eyes right now where it's her time."
Beinborn showcased her versatility in the game. She found space to drive the lane for layups as well and displayed a good shooting stroke from outside, hitting two 3-pointers.
"She's probably one of the best shooters I've ever coached, and when she gets on fire, you watch out, you're going to see it," Goetz said. "She's a great reminder for a lot of young ladies that are in our program, if you trust the process and continue to go, good things are going to happen to you."
Beinborn wasn't the only one to make an impact in a new role. Mallory Lafever seems to have acclimated into the starting five with six points and three steals.
"A lot of us haven't gotten a chance to play together as an entire group since eighth grade," Lafever said. "It's just been fun seeing girls go from JV to varsity level this year and seeing all their work in fall open gyms paying off."
That has allowed for what looks like a seamless transition after the Spartans lost three starters, including two Division I players, from last year's 21-2 team.
Pleasant Valley led 18-0 after the first quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
The Spartans flummoxed the Muskies with their zone defense and poor shot selection also hurt Muscatine, who was 8-of-39 in the game, 3-of-26 from behind the 3-point line.
"We talked about attacking the rim more, coming in and having a more balanced shot chart, so to speak," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "We settled and certainly then, when they weren't falling it was easy to float to the outside and settle instead of attack, get to the foul line and create other opportunities.
Even the two returning starters for Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug and Adrea Arthofer, are contributing in different capacities this season.
Spelhaug had 16 points and three steals while Arthofer added two points, five rebounds and three steals.
"We don't have one kid on our team that has the same role as they did last year," Goetz said. "Every kid has a different role. ... We just have a coachability. Everything we talked about in pregame, halftime and timeouts, things we've challenged them to do, they do it."
Muscatine was led by sophomore Madi Petersen, who scored nine points and pulled down four rebounds off the bench, while Zoey Long added eight points.
"We're still getting our legs under us a little bit," Orvis said. "We're still finding ourselves to a degree but for our group, they're adapting to different roles, more prominent roles at this level and you can see it moved a little quick for us tonight."