Numbers crunch shelves Fulton girls' basketball this winter

FULTON -- Under normal circumstances, the Fulton High School girls' basketball team would be anticipating the start of a new season.

But instead of tipping off the 2022-23 campaign next Monday against Ridgewood at Stan Borgman Court, the Steamer varsity squad will have a silent winter.

After competing last season with a varsity group primarily composed of freshmen and sophomores, Fulton found increasingly thin numbers too much to deal with in its bid to field a competitive team.

Originally anticipating having eight players back for '22-23, two of those players -- including last year's top scorer -- opted not to play this season, reducing the varsity roster to six players.

That ultimately led to the decision at the beginning of November to put the varsity program on hold for this year and build for a return in the 2023-24 winter season.

"Last year, we had a pretty thin group; we played a full varsity season with primarily freshmen and sophomores," said Fulton head coach Mike Menchaca. "We took some bumps and bruises, but we had some talent. Two of our freshmen were all-conference, so we thought we should be okay (this) year."

In '21-22, the Steamers posted a 7-15 record and finished 3-9 in their first year in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division as the freshman duo of guard Miraya Pessman and point guard Resse Germann earned second-team and honorable mention All-NUIC South, respectively.

Competitively, Fulton is less than three years removed from its last winning season, a 15-14 finish in 2019-20. It was the first season above .500 in more than a quarter-century for a program that last won a regional title in 1986.

However, the combination of injuries that forced some players to sit out the summer months and the decision of some players to opt out of playing basketball this season wound up forcing Fulton's hand.

"Over the summer, we got even thinner as a group with a couple of injuries, and that was tough," said Menchaca. "As the season approached, we got message that a couple of players had planned on not playing. We were already thin numbers-wise, so we couldn't afford to lose anyone.

"It got down to the point where we felt we couldn't compete with just six kids. We had three sophomores who got a lot of experience last year, but we were now just one injury or one sickness away from being shut down.

"If we had eight, we'd have felt good about that," Menchaca added, "but when it came down to six, that was definitely something we didn't feel comfortable going forward with."

The Steamers will plan to compete at the junior varsity level, with an eye towards getting their younger players even more game experience with the idea that the varsity team will return to the floor next season.

For Menchaca, entering his 10th year as the Fulton head coach, the battle with numbers caused him to have moments of self-doubt.

However, the players that are returning along with the younger groups in the River Bend Middle School feeder programs help to dispel those doubts and provide optimism for the future.

"It gets to a point, as a coach, where you start to think maybe it's time to step down, get some fresh voices in here," he stated. "Then you get those kids who want to compete, and you say, let's go out there and do it. We'll focus on who's here and get them as good as we can.

"We do have the kids who are committed to keep this going."