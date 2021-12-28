Offensive woes doom Rocky girls against Morton

NORMAL, Ill. — Rock Island did everything right to put itself in a position to take down an undefeated Morton squad, but missed layups sunk the Rocks Tuesday at the State Farm Holiday Classic.
The Rock Island girls basketball team went almost a full quarter and a half without making a shot from the field in its 48-35 loss to Morton in the second round of tournament at Normal Community High School.
In the first quarter, shooting wasn’t an issue. Rock Island kept the game tied 13-13 after one and looked energetic after a timeout in the middle of the quarter sparked a 9-5 run.
But for the next 16 minutes, the Rocks (9-6) would only score five points — making just one shot from the field.
“I don’t know why, but we missed quite a few bunnies and quite a few free throws,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “I don’t know. I can’t put my finger on it. We did everything defensively, but we just weren’t making shots.
"Against a team like that, you just can’t miss opportunities to score.”
The biggest problem for the Rocks in the second quarter was themselves. No matter what Rock Island did or who it subbed in, nothing seemed to go right. The Rocks scored just four points and turned it over seven times in the second quarter.
The biggest culprit for the lack of scoring was missed layups.
Rock Island had multiple looks in the paint that were borderline uncontested, but the Rocks couldn’t knock them down. The good news for Rock Island was that neither could Morton.
The Potters were dominating the boards, outrebounding the Rocks 19-11 in the first half, but couldn’t get second chance shots to fall. Outside of Katie Krupa, who had 11 points at half and shot 5-for-9 from the field, the rest of Morton scored 11 points and shot 3 of 14.
The Rocks found themselves in a 22-17 hole at the break, but it only got worse from there.
Rocky scored just one point in the third quarter and didn’t make a shot from the field. The Rock Island defense, which forced 12 turnovers on the night, kept Morton to just seven points in the third, but an 11-point deficit was too much for the Rocks to overcome in the fourth.
When shots started to fall, Krupa — Morton’s 6-foot-1 senior forward — would answer right back. Krupa finished with 19 points.
“I thought we had a great game plan with our zone and making sure we knew where she was,” Hall said. “We weren’t going to stop her from scoring, we just didn’t want her going for 40. For the most part we did a good job with that.
"I just think the difference was on the offensive end, where we had that drought. We just couldn’t make baskets."
The Rocks scored 17 points in the fourth, almost matching the total they had in the first three quarters (18), but it wasn’t enough.
Rock Island shot 13-for-33 from the field and 6 of 13 at the foul line.
But it wasn’t all bad. Morton (12-0) is one of the best teams in the tournament and despite the shooting woes, Rocky hung in there.
“We aren’t going to shy away from anyone on our schedule” Hall said. “We know who is in this tournament. It was just a night where we didn’t make baskets, but we didn’t give up.”
Junior guard Kayla Rice led the Rocks with 13 points and Bri Stewart had nine.
Rock Island will return to the court at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday against Springfield. If the Rocks win the next two, they will earn fifth place.