1. Rock Island (11-0, LW: 1)
Brea Beal became Rock Island's all-time leading scorer as Rock Island edged 10th-ranked Normal Community 54-42 on Saturday. Rock Island also extended its Western Big Six winning streak to 34 games with a 58-30 win over Alleman.
This week: Tuesday at Rock Falls
2. Pleasant Valley (8-0, LW: 3)
Defense continues to lead the way for the Spartans as they held opponents to 44 total points in two games last week. Carli Spelhaug leads Class 5A with 41 steals as the Spartans are second in the state's largest classification with 133 steals.
This week: Tuesday vs. Davenport North; Friday at Bettendorf
3. North Scott (7-1, LW: 2)
The Lancers rebounded from their first loss of the season to Pleasant Valley with a 39-point win over Bettendorf. Grace Boffeli, Presley Case and Rylie Rucker are all averaging in double figures for North Scott.
This week: Tuesday at Davenport West; Friday vs. Davenport Central
4. Bettendorf (7-1, LW: 4)
Bettendorf was held to its lowest point total since Feb. 6, 2016, scoring 26 in a loss to North Scott but the Bulldogs are still third in the conference averaging 59.8 points per game. Senior Kylie Wroblewski is second in the state averaging 10.8 rebounds per game.
This week: Tuesday at Muscatine; Friday vs. Pleasant Valley
5. Davenport North (5-2, LW: NR)
The Wildcats have won five straight after dropping their first two games of the season. North is the highest-scoring team in the MAC, averaging 64.7 points per game. North has had six different players score double figures in games this season.
This week: Tuesday at Pleasant Valley; Friday at Davenport West