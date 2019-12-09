Once teammates, Marx and Orvis set to face off as coaches

As longtime friends and former teammates, there's plenty of excitement between Susan Orvis and Cathy Marx heading into Tuesday.
"She texted me (Sunday) night asking, 'Are you ready for this?'" Marx said of her counterpart.
The pair will face off against each other for the first time as opposing coaches when Marx's River Queens host Orvis' Muskies tonight at Yourd Gymnasium.
It will be a unique experience for both coaches, who played together for one season at the University of Iowa in the 1993-94 season under head coach C. Vivian Stringer. Orvis has been head coach of the Muskies since 2009 while Marx is in her first year at the helm of the River Queens.
"It's kind of funny, you shake your head and wonder, how did we find ourselves here on opposite sidelines?" Orvis said. "At the same time, it's great to see a former teammate and such a dear friend and to know as a new coach up at Clinton, she's going to bring so much to that program."
The bond forged from their time on the Hawkeyes, though short, has lasted to this day.
Orvis (nee Koering) had a tough task coming into Iowa as a freshman. She had played 6-on-6 basketball at Lincoln of Stanwood and was joining a Hawkeye team that was coming off a trip to the Final Four the year prior.
Marx, then a senior, had a big role in helping Orvis settle in.
"No question Cathy was just like a big sister to me, she took me in under her wing," Orvis said. "To step into a Final Four program, there was a really steep learning curve and obviously Vivian Stringer runs a pretty tight ship. I had a lot to learn and not a lot of time to learn it so to have Cathy's support just throughout, helping me learn and being there as a teammate, encouraging throughout was really critical for me my freshman year and laid the groundwork."
After that season, Orvis went and watched Marx play overseas and kept in touch when Marx was an assistant coach at Butler University. Marx was at Orvis' wedding and when the Clinton job opened up, it was Orvis who advised Marx that she should take it.
"Susan’s such a sponge. She’s always been a sponge and wanted to get better so she just fit right in with us," Marx said. "I'm so excited to have Susan come into Yourd."
Both programs are at different stages right now. Orvis has had a decade to build hers up while Marx is just beginning to lay the groundwork.
You have free articles remaining.
So there won't be any friendly bragging rights revolving around this game, or in the January rematch in Muscatine. Down the road, that might change, but right now, with plenty of friends and family planning to be in attendance, the coaches are focused on sending a positive message to their players.
"Susan understands where we are, where the Clinton River Queens basketball program is right now and she just wants the best for me and she wants the best for our girls," Marx said. "That's the same for Muscatine and hopefully we're both still doing this in the next five years and then we can look at something like bragging rights.
"The girls know this is going to be a fun game for us. There might be more than me just giving her a handshake at the beginning and end of the game. ... Showing the girls that even in competition, you don't have to hate the other people you're playing against. There's a time and a place to be competitive and there's a time and place as friends."
Bulldogs go 10 deep: Through the first four games of the year, Bettendorf has shown to have plenty of depth on the roster, subbing players in five at a time.
The Bulldogs start Grace McKenzie, Ashley Fountain, Maggie Erpelding, Emma Dennison and Kaalyn Petersen but follow that up with a mass sub of sophomores Izzy Appel and Kate McAleer as well as juniors Kate Schermerhorn, Chloe Lewandowski and Nevaeh Morgan.
"We had a lot of new bodies to the team and what we saw in practice was that second group of five was earning it," head coach Brian Tritt said. "There's a couple of things that go into that. Basketball is a long season and we're preventing injuries and then when girls know they're going to get playing time, it translates right into the practice court. They're getting after it and they're dialed in."
So far, Tritt hasn't noticed a ton of drop-off between the two units. While the starters are averaging 39.3 points per game, the reserves are contributing 8.5 points and have played well enough on defense to keep teams at bay while the starters rest.
"The only difference we see, and that's nothing against them, is just athleticism," Tritt said. "Basketball-wise, they can play."
That doesn't mean Bettendorf will always employ this strategy. In Friday's loss against Davenport North, after an initial line change, Tritt started subbing more traditionally after the Wildcats built up a lead.
"There are going to be some growing pains," Tritt said. "But it's something we're going to keep on going back to the well with."
Hot start: At the MAC preseason banquet, Davenport Central head coach Rita Jett said she thought this could be the year the Blue Devils take a big step forward.
So far, that appears to be the case. Following a 41-34 win over Muscatine last week, the Blue Devils are now 3-1, off to their best start since 2008. Sophomore Aniah Smith is leading the way, averaging 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
The Blue Devils won just four games last year but look to be in good shape to surpass that number this year, taking on Davenport North on Tuesday.