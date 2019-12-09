Once teammates, Marx and Orvis set to face off as coaches

"Susan understands where we are, where the Clinton River Queens basketball program is right now and she just wants the best for me and she wants the best for our girls," Marx said. "That's the same for Muscatine and hopefully we're both still doing this in the next five years and then we can look at something like bragging rights.

"The girls know this is going to be a fun game for us. There might be more than me just giving her a handshake at the beginning and end of the game. ... Showing the girls that even in competition, you don't have to hate the other people you're playing against. There's a time and a place to be competitive and there's a time and place as friends."

Bulldogs go 10 deep: Through the first four games of the year, Bettendorf has shown to have plenty of depth on the roster, subbing players in five at a time.

The Bulldogs start Grace McKenzie, Ashley Fountain, Maggie Erpelding, Emma Dennison and Kaalyn Petersen but follow that up with a mass sub of sophomores Izzy Appel and Kate McAleer as well as juniors Kate Schermerhorn, Chloe Lewandowski and Nevaeh Morgan.