Oneida ROWVA triumphs in strong showing over Galva 46-20

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Oneida ROWVA turned out the lights on Galva 46-20 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Galva faced off against Annawan . Click here for a recap. Oneida ROWVA took on Cuba North Fulton on January 28 at Cuba North Fulton Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

