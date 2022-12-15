 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Orion casts spell on Aledo Mercer County 39-38

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Orion nabbed it to nudge past Aledo Mercer County 39-38 in Illinois girls basketball on December 15.

In recent action on December 8, Orion faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Aledo Mercer County took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on December 8 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alleman girls add another impressive win to their ledger

Alleman girls add another impressive win to their ledger

Having performed well in the early stages of Western Big 6 play, the Alleman girls' basketball team came to Sherrard Tuesday evening and scored an impressive nonconference win, topping the reigning Three Rivers West Division champion Tigers 42-22 behind the junior duo of forward Clair Hulke (19 points, seven rebounds) and guard Audrey Erickson (15 points, five steals).

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News