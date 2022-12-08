Orion delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Port Byron Riverdale 37-35

Orion fans held their breath in an uneasy 37-35 victory over Port Byron Riverdale in Illinois girls basketball action on December 8.
Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Orion faced off on January 31, 2022 at Orion High School. For more, click here.
