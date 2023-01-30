 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orion narrowly edges Port Byron Riverdale in tight triumph 37-31

The cardiac kids of Orion unleashed every advantage to outlast Port Byron Riverdale 37-31 at Port Byron Riverdale High on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Port Byron Riverdale and Orion played in a 33-21 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Morrison . For results, click here. Orion took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 23 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.

