Orion could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bushnell-Prairie City in a 36-33 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.

Recently on January 30, Orion squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.