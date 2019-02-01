ORION 69, MORRISON 48
ORION — For the final time, the senior members of the Orion girls' basketball team took to their home court.
Adding to the excitement of the Chargers' senior night festivities was the fact that Friday's Three Rivers West Division matchup with Morrison was their first game in some two weeks, and they wanted to make the most of the opportunity to play again.
Led by senior guard Danielle Taets' 26 points, Orion shook off a scrappy Morrison squad, opening a 13-point halftime lead and maintaining it throughout the second half to earn a 69-48 victory. The Chargers (15-13, 5-4 TRAC West) wrap up the regular season this afternoon at Fulton.
"I was definitely trying to take everything in," said Taets. "We were excited and pumped, playing on our home floor one last time. Having a couple of weeks off definitely hurt us, but everyone's in the same boat. I felt like we came out really good. If we keep doing that, we can do well at regionals."
Buoyed by a 9-1 start, Orion grabbed a 19-6 lead after the first quarter. However, the Fillies (3-22, 2-8) were not about to let the hosts run away and hide, as a pair of Claire Coons 3-pointers enabled them to work their way back to within 25-16 midway through the second period.
However, treys by Taets and fellow senior Rachel Blackert ignited a closing push that gave the Chargers a 34-21 halftime lead. Despite Peyton Tegeler matching Taets for game-high scoring honors with her own 26-point effort, Morrison could get no closer than 11 throughout the second half.
Orion senior forward Lily Parsons added 11 points and Blackert tossed in nine points.
"Senior night, you always come out with a little juice," said Orion coach Tony Stiles. "We changed defenses a bit, and in the first quarter it worked good. The second quarter, we kind of forgot what we were supposed to do."
With Friday's make-up contest coinciding with Orion's Hall of Fame night and a following TRAC West boys' hoops matchup between the Chargers and rival Sherrard, a sizable crowd was on hand, something Stiles feels will benefit his club as it turns the corner into the postseason.
"Playing before a crowd like this hopefully will get us ready for regionals," he said.