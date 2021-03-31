Orvis steps down as Muscatine girls basketball coach

Under head coach Susan Orvis, the Muscatine Muskie girls basketball team ran an offense that methodically evaluated the landscape around it.
Orvis takes the same approach in evaluating her life.
And that evaluation has led to her making the decision that she will no longer be the head coach of the Muscatine girls basketball program.
"I wrestled with this decision, it's not an easy one," Orvis said after submitting her resignation this week. "I very much have loved my time here coaching at Muscatine and the relationships I've built between staff, players, families and community. That's what makes these decisions hard.
"But I just feel this is the right transitional time for the program and the right time for me, personally."
Orvis was head coach of the Muskies for 12 seasons. She exits with a career record of 141-126 at Muscatine, including one state tournament appearance in 2013. The Muskies were 9-9 this past season.
Several players went on to have successful college careers after playing under coach Orvis, including Emily Wieskamp (Clemens) and Annabel Graettinger, who both played at Western Illinois, as well as Leti Lerma, who went on to play at Bradley.
"Coach Orvis was everything to me, a coach, a second mom basically," said Lerma, who is currently the Video Coordinator/Assistant Director of Basketball Operations at Bradley for the women's team. "It's a little emotional, I'm sad that she's stepping away from Muscatine High School, but I'm so grateful that I got to play for her because she truly is an amazing human.
"She inspired me to get into coaching, the way she cared about her players. We were never just basketball players to her."
Although she's been a fixture for the program over the past dozen years, Orvis went through the same evaluation after every season. She concluded this was the right time to hand the program over to new leadership and spend more time with family.
"You always feel like you're leaving kids, I'll miss a lot of my day to day," Orvis said. "But when it comes to next steps and the time I want to spend with my family and other things I'd like to do, there's only so many hours in the day, and I don't want the program to suffer in any way. I wanted to leave it in a good place."
Orvis took over a program that went 3-19 in 2008-09. The Muskies went 6-16 her first season on the sideline. After that inaugural campaign, however, the Muskies failed to record double-digit wins in a season just once.
"This program was lucky to have her for as long as we did," said Wieskamp, who has been an assistant under Orvis at Muscatine the past two seasons. "She was a college caliber coach devoting her time to a high school program. She made an impact on every single player she's ever been around. That's a direct reflection of her character and how she does things.
"The game of basketball was important to her, but what she truly cared about was developing young women to be the best versions of themselves and that's what separated her. ... She was so instrumental throughout my playing career, but she's also been a mentor to me outside of basketball. I have a lifelong friend in her ... that is what I'm most grateful for."