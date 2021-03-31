Orvis steps down as Muscatine girls basketball coach

"She inspired me to get into coaching, the way she cared about her players. We were never just basketball players to her."

Although she's been a fixture for the program over the past dozen years, Orvis went through the same evaluation after every season. She concluded this was the right time to hand the program over to new leadership and spend more time with family.

"You always feel like you're leaving kids, I'll miss a lot of my day to day," Orvis said. "But when it comes to next steps and the time I want to spend with my family and other things I'd like to do, there's only so many hours in the day, and I don't want the program to suffer in any way. I wanted to leave it in a good place."

Orvis took over a program that went 3-19 in 2008-09. The Muskies went 6-16 her first season on the sideline. After that inaugural campaign, however, the Muskies failed to record double-digit wins in a season just once.

"This program was lucky to have her for as long as we did," said Wieskamp, who has been an assistant under Orvis at Muscatine the past two seasons. "She was a college caliber coach devoting her time to a high school program. She made an impact on every single player she's ever been around. That's a direct reflection of her character and how she does things.

"The game of basketball was important to her, but what she truly cared about was developing young women to be the best versions of themselves and that's what separated her. ... She was so instrumental throughout my playing career, but she's also been a mentor to me outside of basketball. I have a lifelong friend in her ... that is what I'm most grateful for."

