Over and out: Abingdon-Avon punches through Galva 58-31

Abingdon-Avon's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Galva 58-31 on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 2, Abingdon-Avon faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Galva took on Princeville on January 4 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

