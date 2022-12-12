Pairings announced for sixth annual IHMVCU Shootout

About a month from this year's sixth annual IHMVCU Shootout, the matchups were released by tournament organizer Gary Thrapp on Monday.

There will be 12 games contested on Saturday, Jan. 7 — six at Moline's Wharton Field House and six at Augustana College's Carver Center.

Riverdale and Davenport West will square off in the opening game at Wharton at 10 a.m. It will be followed by Mercer County vs. Calamus-Wheatland (11:45 am), Abingdon-Avon vs. Davenport Central (1:30 p.m.) and Annawan vs. West Liberty (3:15 p.m.) The final two games are Moline vs. Assumption at 5 p.m. and United Township vs. Bettendorf at 6:45 p.m.

Rockridge and Durant begin the slate of games at Augustana College at 10:45 a.m., followed by Erie-Prophetstown vs. Wilton (12:30 p.m.), Sherrard vs. Central DeWitt (2:15 p.m.) and Rock Island vs. North Scott (4 p.m.)

Alleman will play Davenport North in the penultimate game at 5:45 p.m., with Western Big 6 Conference co-leader Geneseo facing Mississippi Athletic Conference co-leader Pleasant Valley in the finale at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first time participating for Calamus-Wheatland and Durant on the Iowa side. Erie-Prophetstown and Abingdon-Avon make their debuts in the event. Riverdale was scheduled to participate last year, but Galva replaced them several days before the event because the Rams were impacted by COVID-19.

Iowa won seven of the 10 games in last year's event. Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig, now at Providence College, was the tournament's MVP after scoring 28 points in a win over North Scott.