The United Township High School girls' basketball program has one of the nation's top players.

Lorena Awou, a 6-foot-5 center, is getting some national attention.

After a strong winter for the Panthers, Awou is playing her AAU basketball for Midwest Elite this spring and has blossomed even more. It has allowed her to be seen by coaches all across the country.

Just in the past two weeks, Awou has received offers from Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois State and South Carolina State University.

Awou, a second team All-Western Big 6 selection this past winter, has yet to receive an offer from the University of Illinois, but the Illini are aware of her and definitely keeping a close eye on the senior-to-be.

Awou averaged almost 12 points and a league-best 12.2 rebounds per game.

Her list of suitors should grow because she is fundamentally sound, strong and very skilled for a player her size and age. Plus in the class of 2024, there are not a slew of high-quality post players around.

For those interested in seeing Awou play this spring or summer, she'll be competing this weekend at the Appleton, Wisc. Champions Challenge. She'll be at Aurora, Ill., USJN on May 13-14 and with the Des Moines All-Iowa Attack on May 19-21.

The Illini needed size last season which hurt them in several games.

Now head coach Shauna Green has addressed that issue for next year by adding North Carolina State 6-3 transfer Camille Hobby and 6-3 wing Shay Bollin from Duke, a former nationally top-35 recruit coming out of high school.