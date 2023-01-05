Panthers beat Pioneers in defensive struggle to stay in Big 6 race

It has been an up and down season for the United Township High School girls basketball team.

The Panthers have had a number of close games, tough losses, and good wins under first-year coach Chase Pavelonis.

Thursday night's 38-32 Western Big 6 Conference home win over Alleman wasn't easy, but the Panthers took care of business for a second straight win in the new year.

Ciara Hull scored a team-high 14 points to help keep the Panthers (12-8, 4-3 Big 6) just a game back in the conference race.

Clair Hulke scored a game-high 18 points for Alleman (11-9, 4-3 Big 6), which was still without second-leading scorer Audrey Erickson, who was wearing a walking boot. She was injured in the Peoria Manual tournament semifinals and is out indefinitely, according to Alleman coach Steve Ford.

Pavelonis said the win took executing its "identity" of defensive pressure. Alleman had six turnovers and four points after one quarter and trailed 20-12 at halftime.

UT forced Hulke to make some very difficult shots if she wanted to produce.

"We just needed to know where she was on the court so we knew what mode we needed to be in in our defense," Pavelonis said. "I think our ladies executed very well."

Alleman was no slouch on defense either as it trailed only 29-23 after three quarters. Annie Rouse's offensive rebound and layup put the Pioneers down only 31-29 midway through the fourth.

The game stayed tight until the final minutes as a Tyla Thomas 3-pointer to make the deficit 35-32 was Alleman's final basket. Alleman was forced to foul and take tough 3-pointers late as UT closed it out.

Ka Maria Perkins (eight points) had two buckets in the fourth quarter for UT. Lorena Awou had six points and 10 rebounds behind Hull's big buckets.

"She's a captain for a reason," Pavelonis said of the junior Hull. "Some games like today, she just knocks it out of the park. Offensively and defensively, she's learning to talk more in timeouts, at halftime, after games, on the court."

Thomas (2 of 4 3-pointers) was Alleman's second-leading scorer with six points. The Pioneers were otherwise 0 for 7 from deep. Alleman finished with 17 turnovers and UT had 12.

“We’re just working with what we have,” said Ford. “Tyla stepped up and made a couple of big shots for us and Annie made a big shot for us on the putback.”

Ford’s team took a while to get going and committing 17 turnovers did not help.

“It was just unforced it seemed, ” Ford said. “We were just so jacked up and so excitable and just couldn’t break it down.”

Pavelonis was happy with how his team stayed composed when adversity hit. He said its leaders stepped up and the bench stayed engaged.

"We're starting to learn how to finish, but also in those close games, and this game is a prime example, we got a lead and we were able to hold that lead and stay composed even when it got tight," Pavelonis said. "It's a pretty tight league right now and this was a big win for us that I'm very happy with and proud of."