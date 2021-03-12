Panthers fall short in senior night against Quincy

"It felt like the girls were just going through the motions tonight early on and their heads weren't in the game," Dance said. "We have our crosstown rivalry game against Quincy Notre Dame tomorrow and I think the girls were focused on that and came out flat. In the end we did what we needed to do and started to apply the pressure."

The Blue Devils were led in scoring by senior post player Emily Wilson, who had 19 points and went 9-of-13 from the charity stripe. Wilson took advantage of her size in the matchups against the Panthers and showed off her composure at the line late in the fourth.

"I've played my whole career trying to dominate the post," Wilson said. "Tonight I came up for the team and the shots fell when it really counted."

Turnovers were a crucial part of the game in the second half, with Quincy forcing 12 UT turnovers and only gave away the ball twice. Part of the game plan for Dance was controlling Hunter, and he thought his girls did a great job of that.

"We were hoping the would get frustrated with our containment and not let her get the ball as much as we could," Dance said. "She's a heck of the player and one of the best players in the league, so she always has to be on our minds on the court."