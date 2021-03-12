Panthers fall short in senior night against Quincy

After a strong first half, the United Township High School girls basketball team came up just short on senior night in the Panther Den against Quincy.
The Blue Devils came away with a 40-26 Western Big 6 Conference victory in the Panthers' last game of the season. Things were tied at 15 at the half before Quincy pulled away in the second half behind defensive pressure and better second-half shooting.
United Township was led by senior Jade Hunter, who scored 14 points in the last game of her prep career and went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
While the second half was frustrating, Panthers coach Carie Walker was happy the way her team performed and with the improvement she saw from them in the short season.
"We had a very solid first half compared to the last time that we played this team, we were down big after the first two quarters," Walker said. "We came out in the first two quarters tonight and really put it all on the line for the last game."
"The energy and decision making was great tonight, we just needed to hit a few more shots later in the game."
The 11 second-half points just weren't enough to get the job done for UT, which finished 4-12, 3-11 in the league.
Quincy coach Brad Dance was pleased with how his girls competed in their last Big 6 game of the season, despite the slow start.
"It felt like the girls were just going through the motions tonight early on and their heads weren't in the game," Dance said. "We have our crosstown rivalry game against Quincy Notre Dame tomorrow and I think the girls were focused on that and came out flat. In the end we did what we needed to do and started to apply the pressure."
The Blue Devils were led in scoring by senior post player Emily Wilson, who had 19 points and went 9-of-13 from the charity stripe. Wilson took advantage of her size in the matchups against the Panthers and showed off her composure at the line late in the fourth.
"I've played my whole career trying to dominate the post," Wilson said. "Tonight I came up for the team and the shots fell when it really counted."
Turnovers were a crucial part of the game in the second half, with Quincy forcing 12 UT turnovers and only gave away the ball twice. Part of the game plan for Dance was controlling Hunter, and he thought his girls did a great job of that.
"We were hoping the would get frustrated with our containment and not let her get the ball as much as we could," Dance said. "She's a heck of the player and one of the best players in the league, so she always has to be on our minds on the court."
After the game, Walker went around the room with her group of girls and told stories about the three seniors on the team and how important they have been to the program. Hunter, Eliya Gomez and Abidatou Diasso-Adamou all played key roles in the program.
"We discussed each of the individuals and what they meant to us," Walker said. "It was unfortunate that Abidatou missed her senior season with an injury, but she was a great leader on the bench. Eliya always did whatever we asked of her and accepted whatever role we needed her to play.
"Jade of course ends as a 1,000-point scorer and leads our program in career rebounding. She'd be the first to tell you how huge her growth was from her freshman season to now, and how we can't get her enough touches. We'll miss them all going forward."