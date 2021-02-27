Pena's big shot helps Panthers hold off Pioneers

Pena spent a lot of time in the first three quarters in foul trouble but didn’t let that affect her when she stepped back into the game.

“I was just thinking about what I could do to prove to the coaches that I could perform under pressure,” Pena said. “When I got back out there I had to catch up to what my teammates where doing and help get the win. That time on the bench helped me mentally prepare.”

Pena is one of the primary ball handlers for the Panthers (2-8, 2-7) and finished with seven points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal. The Panthers were led by senior standout Jade Hunter with 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field.

Both teams had great control in their half-court offensive sets and limited the score in the first half to just an 18-15 lead for the Panthers. United Township held Alleman to just five points in the third quarter before the Pioneers exploded for 19 points in the fourth. The Panthers were held scoreless for the first 6:06 of the fourth before Hunter broke the scoreless streak with a free-throw.

Preventing the Pioneers from fully coming back was all that was on Walker’s mind following the game.