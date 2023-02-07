Peoria Richwoods notched a win on the victory belt after defeating East Moline United Township 56-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.

In recent action on February 2, East Moline United Township faced off against Quincy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.