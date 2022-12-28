Peoria Richwoods sinks Rock Island with solid showing 61-50

Riding a wave of production, Peoria Richwoods surfed over Rock Island 61-50 at Peoria Richwoods High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Knights opened a close 29-19 gap over the Rocks at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Rock Island got within 39-35.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-15 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.