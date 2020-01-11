Perez-Johnson shakes off injury, leads PV to win

After an early injury scare, Ilah Perez-Johnson made her final IHMVCU Shootout count.

The Pleasant Valley senior went down in the first quarter with a knee injury but returned in the second quarter and sparked the Spartans to a 63-51 win over United Township in the second game of the shootout Saturday at Augustana's Carver Center.

Perez-Johnson finished with 17 points, all coming after the injury — a hyperextension — and added 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists to get named the MVP of the game.

"I was just like, 'Man, if I was able to be put back in, I wanted to make it count,'" she said. "So I decided to really start talking more, doing the little things right and pressuring my teammates into also doing the little things right."

Perez-Johnson has been a big piece of PV's turnaround, averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last four games, all Spartan wins, as PV (5-6) has rebounded from a 1-6 start to the year.

"I think we're at a really good place," Perez-Johnson said. "At the beginning, we had 15 really good individual basketball players but we weren't really mixing all together. We've been working really hard in practice, and having urgency has really helped in the end to make us flow a lot better together."

