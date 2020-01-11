Perez-Johnson shakes off injury, leads PV to win

After an early injury scare, Ilah Perez-Johnson made her final IHMVCU Shootout count.
The Pleasant Valley senior went down in the first quarter with a knee injury but returned in the second quarter and sparked the Spartans to a 63-51 win over United Township in the second game of the shootout Saturday at Augustana's Carver Center.
Perez-Johnson finished with 17 points, all coming after the injury — a hyperextension — and added 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists to get named the MVP of the game.
"I was just like, 'Man, if I was able to be put back in, I wanted to make it count,'" she said. "So I decided to really start talking more, doing the little things right and pressuring my teammates into also doing the little things right."
Perez-Johnson has been a big piece of PV's turnaround, averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last four games, all Spartan wins, as PV (5-6) has rebounded from a 1-6 start to the year.
"I think we're at a really good place," Perez-Johnson said. "At the beginning, we had 15 really good individual basketball players but we weren't really mixing all together. We've been working really hard in practice, and having urgency has really helped in the end to make us flow a lot better together."
Head coach Jen Goetz praised all three of her seniors for helping the Iowa side grab its first win of the day and keep the Spartans undefeated in four years of the shootout. Regan Denny added 13 points and Ellie Scranton had six rebounds and two steals.
"They showed today what seniors can do," Goetz said. "They've been in this environment and today the three of them led us so our younger kids were able to see that, and that's what in a good program you want to do."
The two teams battled back and forth for the first three quarters, tied 30-30 at halftime and 44-44 entering the fourth quarter.
UT took a 46-44 lead with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left, but the Spartan defense upped its game, holding the Panthers scoreless for the next 4:21, allowing PV to take a 61-46 lead.
PV forced 29 turnovers in the game and held UT (6-16) to 19-of-44 from the field.
"No excuses, it was our fourth game of the week and we kind of felt our legs weren't under us, watching them. Didn't capitalize on so many layups inside that would have made the difference," UT head coach Carie Walker said. "We just couldn't finish at that point. Tried some different options, mix it up offensively and defensively, but putting the ball in the basket is the bottom line and we couldn't do it."
UT was led by senior Jasmine Bell, who scored 29 points and added 12 assists, playing the entire game in the effort. Jade Hunter added 16 points and six rebounds for the Panthers.
"She had a fantastic game tonight, works her tail off," Walker said. "She just brings it every game and as a team captain and a leader of this team, she does a phenomenal job."