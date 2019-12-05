Perseverance pays off as West snaps losing streak

For Davenport West, perseverance paid off Tuesday night.
The Falcons grabbed a 51-35 win over Clinton, their first victory since Dec. 9, 2016, snapping a 60-game losing streak in the process.
"It felt so good. I felt so relieved because I'd been working up to this, all my teammates had been working up to this," senior Jessie Chalupa said. "We have more ahead of us, and I plan to get more wins, but this one felt like it needed to happen."
During that losing streak, the Falcons were blitzed, bullied and battered. Two years ago, West only averaged 12.3 points per game and its average margin of defeat was 51.7 points, including an 80-3 loss to Assumption.
It would have been easy for players to quit, and though some did, others, like Chalupa, let it drive them to get better.
"After the Assumption game, that was really a turning point, it kind of hit a low spot there," Chalupa said. "But I was like, I still have two more years, two more seasons, so that made me want to work harder and make it better."
When head coach Pat Finn took over the program late that season, it was clear he had a lot of work to do. Fundamentals were lacking and morale was struggling.
Finn employed a ground-up approach, working to improve his team's offensive abilities bit by bit and knowing the team's heart and hustle would lead it defensively.
"Because I've spent a lot of time personally with the younger ages, I've got kids I worked with when they were young. ... Rather than water down drills, I've taken elementary drills and stepped them up," Finn said. "I wasn't sure I could, but there's a saying out there: 'To succeed you've just got to keep trying.' It takes a lot of patience, it takes a lot of persistence, it takes a lot of progress."
Perhaps more valuable than the fundamentals was Finn's faith in his players, that they would eventually reap the rewards of their hard work.
"He knows we're better than everyone sees us. He believed in us and knew we could do better, and he pushes us to do more," junior Ashlyn Utterback said. "It just keeps us going, keeps us motivated, knowing that even though many people don't believe in us, we have a coach who strongly believes in us."
Though the wins didn't come last year, it was clear progress was being made. Last season, West averaged 23.4 points, and though it lost its games by an average of 39.7 points, there were flashes of potential, including a 33-27 late-season loss to Muscatine in which the Falcons had the game tied with two minutes remaining.
"Other teams look at us like, 'Oh, it's just West, we're not good,'" Chalupa said. "But if you're not in the program or not watching us all the time, you don't see the little things, like where someone used to make really bad passes. You look at them now and they're blowing us out of the water with their progression."
Still, with 59 straight losses entering this season, why stick with it?
"I saw something in my teammates and I knew that in a few years, we're going to get it together," Utterback said. "We can get past this losing streak, and we did. That's why I stuck with it. I knew we were better than how we performed."
There's still work to be done, but now it feels like the Falcons are coming out of the canyon. There are just four seniors on the team and its top two scorers are both sophomores, including Kaitlyn Powell, who is averaging 16.0 points per game.
The Falcons understand that wins may still be hard to come by, but they now have proof their hard work is worth it.
"I think the program is going to keep going up. Even if we have another fallback, we're going to get right back on the right track quickly," Powell said. "I have some big goals for my upperclassmen years. Try to have a .500 season maybe, keep going up and striving forward."
