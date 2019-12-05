Perseverance pays off as West snaps losing streak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Because I've spent a lot of time personally with the younger ages, I've got kids I worked with when they were young. ... Rather than water down drills, I've taken elementary drills and stepped them up," Finn said. "I wasn't sure I could, but there's a saying out there: 'To succeed you've just got to keep trying.' It takes a lot of patience, it takes a lot of persistence, it takes a lot of progress."

Perhaps more valuable than the fundamentals was Finn's faith in his players, that they would eventually reap the rewards of their hard work.

"He knows we're better than everyone sees us. He believed in us and knew we could do better, and he pushes us to do more," junior Ashlyn Utterback said. "It just keeps us going, keeps us motivated, knowing that even though many people don't believe in us, we have a coach who strongly believes in us."

Though the wins didn't come last year, it was clear progress was being made. Last season, West averaged 23.4 points, and though it lost its games by an average of 39.7 points, there were flashes of potential, including a 33-27 late-season loss to Muscatine in which the Falcons had the game tied with two minutes remaining.