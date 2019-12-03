Petersen contributes all over as Bettendorf girls win at Assumption

Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen scored only two points in the Bulldogs' game against Davenport Assumption on Tuesday night.

But the Bulldogs would not have snagged the road win in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams without the efforts of Petersen in every other part of the game.

Petersen grabbed 11 rebounds, swatted away four blocks, dished out four assists and contributed three steals to help lead Bettendorf to the 54-41 victory. The 15th-ranked team in Class 5A moved to 3-0 overall while Assumption fell to 2-1.

The Bulldogs' Maggie Erpelding led the visitors with 23 points, including 19 in the second half, but it was Petersen's workman-like effort in the post that keyed the win, according to Erpelding.

"That was huge," Erpelding said of Petersen's game. "When she gets rebounds and steals and blocks those shots, those turn into more opportunities for us. Once she got going, everyone else kind of followed her effort."

Two of Petersen's assists in the second half led to 3-pointers from Erpelding and they came a key point in the game for the Dogs. Assumption had cut Bettendorf's third-quarter lead to 36-32 after the Knights had trailed close to double digits most of the quarter.