Pioneer girls suffer another heartbreaking loss

The Pioneers had opportunities and were able to get good looks at the hoop but were unable to take advantage of scoring chances under the basket in the closing minutes of the game. With the contest tied at 36-all, Galesburg’s Audree Peck was fouled under her basket on a rebounding attempt, converted both ends of a 1 and 1 at the free throw line, and the Silver Streaks escaped the Don Morris Gymnasium with the victory.

“We are doing so many good things, we need to just learn to execute in key situations when the game is on the line, and get our defensive sets organized to take advantage of our quickness and aggressiveness,” said Alleman coach Steve Ford after the game. “Our players are improving with every practice and every game, and it is starting to pay off in our confidence, and especially in our offensive ball movement.”

Coach Ford pointed to his team’s execution in the third quarter as evidence of improvement.

“The third quarter was where we were able to show what our team is capable of," he said. "We outscored Galesburg 13-4, our defense was excellent, and we moved the ball well on the offensive end to set up Averi Rangel from the 3-point line, and our post players as well.”

Galesburg’s victory was paced by Lauren Livingston with 15 points and three steals. Audree Peck chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds.

