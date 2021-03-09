Pioneer girls suffer another heartbreaking loss

The Alleman girls have spent the latter portion of their Western Big 6 basketball slate playing some of the league's top teams tough.
Its first league win, however, is still proving elusive.
Tuesday night saw another heartbreaking Pioneer loss as Galesburg overcame an eight-point deficit at the end of the third period to pull out the last-minute win 38-36.
With the victory, Galesburg improved to 10-5 on the season, and 7-5 in the WB6. Alleman’s loss dropped it to 1-10 on the season, and 0-9 in the conference.
After Galesburg pulled ahead on a 5-0 run to open the game, the improving Pioneers put together an excellent first quarter to lead at the end of the period, 12-7, as freshman Clair Hulke and junior Averie Schmidt each contributed five points.
Hulke led the Pioneers in scoring on the night with 13 points as Schmidt chipped in nine and Averi Rangel with eight.
After the Streaks bounced back to take a one-point lead into halftime, the third quarter was all Alleman.
The Pioneers outscored Galesburg 13-4 in the period, with Rangel knocking down two 3-pointers, and Hulke adding six points in the period, including one bucket from long range.
Trailing by eight to start the fourth, Galesburg employed their full-court defense, forcing Alleman into turnovers and converting them into scores to cut the Pioneers' lead to three points with two minutes to play.
The Pioneers had opportunities and were able to get good looks at the hoop but were unable to take advantage of scoring chances under the basket in the closing minutes of the game. With the contest tied at 36-all, Galesburg’s Audree Peck was fouled under her basket on a rebounding attempt, converted both ends of a 1 and 1 at the free throw line, and the Silver Streaks escaped the Don Morris Gymnasium with the victory.
“We are doing so many good things, we need to just learn to execute in key situations when the game is on the line, and get our defensive sets organized to take advantage of our quickness and aggressiveness,” said Alleman coach Steve Ford after the game. “Our players are improving with every practice and every game, and it is starting to pay off in our confidence, and especially in our offensive ball movement.”
Coach Ford pointed to his team’s execution in the third quarter as evidence of improvement.
“The third quarter was where we were able to show what our team is capable of," he said. "We outscored Galesburg 13-4, our defense was excellent, and we moved the ball well on the offensive end to set up Averi Rangel from the 3-point line, and our post players as well.”
Galesburg’s victory was paced by Lauren Livingston with 15 points and three steals. Audree Peck chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds.