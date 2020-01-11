Pioneers finally get payoff for hard work; top Falcons in Shootout

As a coach, you can talk until you are blue in the face about getting better as a team, but at some point, the players need results.
Alleman finally got them on Saturday at the IHMVCU Shootout.
The Pioneers have been playing better in the last three weeks but have not seen the payoff in the win-loss column during this stretch. They did in their 48-36 win over Davenport West at Augustana’s Carver Center.
“Absolutely, seeing the ball go in the basket is huge for our girls,” Alleman coach Megan Delp said. “What it is all about is seeing a lot of growth and then having some success at the end of the day. It showed (Saturday) how we have gotten better. We rebounded better, we defended better and we passed the ball better.”
That passing came through with six assists and several other passes that wound up leading to points to propel the Pioneers (3-17) past the 1-10 Falcons.
“We have really focused on not dribbling so much and getting the ball moving side to side with the pass,” Delp said. “We tried to do that Thursday against Sterling but they are so long and made it hard. It worked in this one.”
It was also a very exciting day for Alleman sophomore Avrie Schmidt. Like her teammates, Schmidt has turned her game up since the start of the State Farm Classic and she not only had results for herself but also as a part of a win.
You have free articles remaining.
Schmidt finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.
“Having some success as a team really helps push us to work even harder,” Schmidt said. “It makes us want to work harder in practice. All the extra work helps make us better, and winning makes it feel like we are doing what is right.”
Alleman senior Sam Coleman also had a strong game with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. She made 11 of 12 free throws, something both sides noticed.
“Sam gets the rebounds, she is the positive leader for all of us, she is our mom for our team and she does what she has to do,” Schmidt said.
Added Davenport West coach Pat Finn, “We gave Alleman 20 points at the free-throw line and we gave them 29 free throws. Our goal is ‘Under-15’ and that is nowhere near that.”
Like Alleman, the Falcons are in a building stage and Finn tries to keep things positive.
“This gives patience a new meaning,” Finn said. “We have played a lot better than we did in this one. We were lazy on defense and that caused us to foul way too much. We don’t shoot it well from the perimeter so we need to get the ball inside. Alleman didn’t allow that, and when we did, we didn’t score.
“We are very goal-oriented with this group and we are always looking for points we win in a game. We won the third and fourth quarters, we won the second half, and those are the silver linings we can use to keep pushing the girls.”
Kaitlyn Powell led the Falcons with 14 points and six rebounds. Madison Fuller added 10 points.