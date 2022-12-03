Pioneers top Maroons as Ford beats former club for the first time

For 17 seasons, Steve Ford was a fixture on the Moline High School girls' basketball bench as the head coach.

From 1999 to 2016, Ford's teams won 359 games and 10 IHSA regional titles, reaching the Class 2A state quarterfinals in 2002 and the 2A Sweet 16 in '06.

Now in his third season coaching Alleman, Ford had yet to lead the Pioneers to a win over his former squad. That was prior to Saturday afternoon.

Powered by a huge game from junior forward Clair Hulke and a strong fourth-quarter finish, the Pioneers pulled away to top Moline 59-47 in a Western Big 6 matinee at Wharton Field House and give Ford his first win in five meetings against his former club.

"We're definitely moving in the right direction and getting better with each day," Ford said. "We can build on some confidence that we'll take away from this. We're moving in the right direction, and that's a good thing."

Fueling the Pioneers' victory was a monster performance by junior forward Clair Hulke. She hit on nine of 15 shots and 11 of 13 free throw attempts to finish with 31 points. Hulke also added six rebounds and two steals.

"We go into every game believing we can win," Hulke said. "It was big for us to come in here and get this win. It showed we can compete in the conference. We're improving every day; you can see it in games and in practice."

In terms of Saturday's big game, Hulke was quick to give praise to her teammates, particularly junior Audrey Erickson (eight rebounds, six points).

"Whenever I get open looks, it's because of my teammates getting good screens for me," Hulke said, "and Audrey does an amazing job getting the ball to me."

Alleman (4-5) moves to 2-1 in the Big 6 with Saturday's conference victory over a young and retooling Moline squad that falls to 1-6, 0-3 in league play.

"We're kind of learning on the job, with a lot of young girls playing," Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said. "They're coming along. These are valuable lessons to learn early in the year that will make us better later on in the season."

A definite bright spot for the Maroons was sophomore Tahlea Terrell. She knocked down three 3-pointers and led the hosts with 17 points and added six rebounds.

Terrell scored 12 of her points in the first half, including a free throw in the final second to forge a 24-24 halftime tie. She scored five straight points late in the third quarter to keep Moline even with Alleman at 37-37.

"We try to tell Tahlea that she has full rein to try and score until someone can stop her," Ritchie said. "She's a wonderful basketball talent, and her ability to score is especially good for a sophomore."

However, the efforts of Terrell and senior teammate Sam Veto (14 points, six rebounds) were nullified when Alleman scored the final three points of the third quarter to go up 40-37. A bucket by Tyla Thomas (13 points) in the final minute put the Pioneers up by three.

"This is unbelievable," Thomas said. "This is my first time in high school getting a win against Moline. It's a big win for us."

In the fourth quarter, foul trouble caught up to the Maroons, and Alleman was able to capitalize.

After hitting just three of 13 foul shots in the first half, the Pioneers were 16 of 25 from the charity stripe in the second 16 minutes and hit 10 of 16 free throws in the final period.

"We had some foul trouble all game," Ritchie said. "That put pressure on us, and that's an adjustment we're going to have to make whenever they're calling it tight."