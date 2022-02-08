Players-only meeting propels North girls to win over Assumption

With a few minutes left in the halftime break, Davenport North head coach Paul Rucker and his assistants returned to the bench, but the Wildcat players did not immediately take the floor.

The Wildcats, trailing visiting Davenport Assumption by one at the half of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest, had a players-only meeting during the intermission. When they returned the floor, they had a renewed defensive intensity, limiting the Knights to just three baskets in the third quarter.

North out-scored the visitors 20-8 in the period and went on to defeat the Knights 46-33.

“Usually when we start rough, we just kind of get together and talk to each other before we come out,” said North’s Journey Houston, who scored 26 of the Wildcats’ 46 points. “On, defense, we needed to just communicate more. We realized once went into the locker room that it was really quiet out there, so we needed to be louder.”

Houston hit a 3-pointer just eight seconds into the second half to give North (11-10, 8-8 MAC) the lead for good. She scored 11 points in the third quarter and put back a missed shot in the waning seconds of the period to give North a 35-24 lead.

“You know, everybody says defense wins games, so that was our priority because we knew that would translate into offense and we would get good buckets,” Houston said.

A six-point Assumption spurt brought the Knights (11-9, 9-8 MAC) within six points with just under four minutes remaining, but the visitors would miss their final seven shots from the floor and not score again.

“We went into the game with the mindset that we wanted to play our style of basketball, and I think we did that in the first half,” Assumption head coach Jake Timm said. “The game was slower, which helped us out. But in the second half, they sped us up and we kind of got a little frustrated. They’re really good at making it chaotic.”

A.J. Schubert scored 12 of Assumption’s 17 second-half points, and she finished with 18. Dawsen Dorsey added 10 points, four assists and three steals.

North, which started the season by losing its first seven games, has now won four straight and seven of nine to climb above .500.

“It’s like a Crockpot,” Rucker said of his squad. “You put the roast in in the morning and it’s out of the freezer. It’s frozen. Everybody wants it to be ready at lunchtime, but we all know on low it’s going to take until suppertime. At lunch, it looks like it’s getting there, just like we’ve been coming along. Now the longer we’ve gone in the season, some of those hurdles we had early, I’m not saying we’ve corrected all of it, but we’re starting to see that when we take care of the ball and we do these small, tiny things, instead of being a one-basket loss, we’re turning those into wins. Everybody wants it to happen right away. I don’t think we’re to suppertime yet, but it’s starting to get good.”

Houston finished with a game-high 26 points on 11-for-20 shooting, and she had 17 points in the second half. She also pulled down 15 rebounds for her 14th career double-double. Houston matched her career high with six steals, and she also had three assists and a blocked shot.

"She’s an unbelievable player. Unbelievable,” Rucker said of his freshman star. “Her energy, how hard she pursues the ball on offensive rebounds and defensive boards and how hard she runs in transition, I think that filters to the rest of the team.”

While Houston’s hustle may rub off on her teammates, it was their motivation that helped her and the rest of the Wildcats elevate their performance in the second half.

“What helped me come out and play as hard as I did was the talk that we had at halftime in the locker room,” Houston said. “I started kind of rough, but after that talk, I kind of got myself going.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0