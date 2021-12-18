Pleasant Valley sews up Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50 on December 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy took a 33-23 lead over Pleasant Valley heading to the half locker room.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over the Cougars.
Pleasant Valley put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-9 in the last stanza.
Recently on December 10 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.