Pleasant Valley sews up Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50 on December 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy took a 33-23 lead over Pleasant Valley heading to the half locker room.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over the Cougars.

Pleasant Valley put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-9 in the last stanza.

